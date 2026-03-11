Lafreniere scores hat trick for Rangers in shutout of Flames

Lafreniere has five goals in the past four games and eight in nine after scoring six goals in his previous 37 games. It’s his second career hat trick. His first came on March 30, 2024.

Quick ended a personal four-game losing streak. It’s his 65th career shutout, moving him past Henrik Lundqvist into 17th place all time, one behind Patrick Roy.

Mika Zibanejad had two assists, including his 800th NHL point. Adam Fox had an assist for his 400th NHL point. Gabe Perreault had two assists and Conor Sheary also scored.

The Rangers (26-30-8) have won consecutive home games for the first time this season, improving to 4-1-1 in their past six games.

The Flames (25-32-7) have lost six of their past seven. Dustin Wolf made 25 saves.

Lafreniere gave New York a 1-0 lead with a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 17:27 of the first period. He cut across the slot and deflected Zibanejad’s one-timer pass from the point past Wolf.

Sheary extended the lead to 2-0 at 10:28 of the second period.

Noah Laba won a race for the puck to the end wall and muscled Zayne Parekh out of the way so the puck could come off the end boards clean to Tye Karteye. He slid it across the slot to Sheary, who had an open net in front.

Lafreniere made it 3-0 at 16:31. Fox rimmed the puck behind the net to Zibanejad. He touched a backhanded pass to Perreault, who one-touched it across to Lafreniere. He was open at the right post to tuck it past Wolf as he tried to sprawl across.

Quick preserved the shutout with a sprawling glove save on Matt Coronato at 13:23 of the third period.

Lafreniere completed his hat trick and made it 4-0 with a one-timer from the right face-off circle off a pass from Perreault at 17:42.