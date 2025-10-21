EDGE stats behind Dorofeyev’s elite goal-scoring for Golden Knights

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at forward Pavel Dorofeyev’s elite goal-scoring for the Vegas Golden Knights.

---

Pavel Dorofeyev has taken his goal-scoring to another level for the Vegas Golden Knights this season and is quietly emerging as a Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy contender.

Dorofeyev is tied with Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets and Shane Pinto of the Ottawa Senators for the NHL lead in goals (seven each) through his first seven games and is tied with Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild for the most power-play goals (four each). Dorofeyev, who will turn 25 years old on Oct. 26, led Vegas with an NHL career-high 35 goals last season and is tied for ninth in the entire NHL in the category over the past two seasons combined (42 in 89 games). Since Jan. 1, Dorofeyev is tied for second in regular-season goals (29 in 52 games) behind David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins (34 in 50).

Playing on the second line with offseason addition Mitch Marner (acquired from Toronto Maple Leafs, signed eight-year contract with Golden Knights) and center Tomas Hertl and also the first power play with Marner, Hertl and another Richard Trophy contender in center Jack Eichel (six goals this season; tied for fourth), Dorofeyev appears to have staying power among the League’s best finishers.

Here are three underlying metrics behind Dorofeyev’s continued goal-scoring prowess:

1. Shot speed

Dorofeyev ranks fourth among NHL forwards in hardest shot (93.33 mph; 99th percentile) this season and is also a standout at his position in average shot speed (64.43 mph; 92nd percentile).

Dorofeyev is averaging 3.0 shots on goal per game this season and ranks second on Vegas in total shots on goal (21) behind Eichel (34; 4.86 per game). Last season, Dorofeyev led the Golden Knights in shots on goal (254 in 82 games), ahead of Eichel (233 in 77 games; second on team). Per NHL EDGE stats, Dorofeyev has excelled in long-range shots on goal (four) early on this season, ranking in the 96th percentile among forwards.