BUFFALO -- Jack Quinn scored his first NHL hat trick and had an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their winning streak to eight games with a 6-3 victory against the San Jose Sharks at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.
Quinn gets 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres top Sharks for 8th win in row
Forward also has assist for Buffalo; Celebrini scores in 4th straight for San Jose
It was Quinn’s first four-point game in the NHL.
Rasmus Dahlin and Ryan McLeod each had three assists, and Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (40-19-6), who have recorded multiple eight-game runs in a single season for the first time in their history. They won 10 straight from Dec. 9-31.
Alex Lyon made 18 saves.
Macklin Celebrini scored for the fourth straight game, and Alexander Wennberg had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (30-26-6), whose five-game point streak ended (3-0-2). Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves.
Quinn gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first period, burying a wrist shot under the bar from low in the right circle off a pass from Zucker on a 2-on-1. It was Quinn’s first goal in 13 games.
Alex Tuch tipped Dahlin’s point shot past Askarov blocker side to make it 2-0 at 5:39.
Celebrini cut it to 2-1 at 12:54. Will Smith intercepted Tuch’s clearing attempt and sent it over to Celebrini, who was alone in front to put a backhand under Lyon’s right arm.
Beck Malenstyn pushed it to 3-1 when he pushed a bouncing puck through Sam Dickinson’s legs, went around the defenseman to collect it and put it past Askarov’s glove at 4:59 of the second period.
With Askarov at the left of the crease following a save on a one-timer from Quinn, Zucker backhanded the rebound at the back door to increase it to 4-1 at 8:51.
Kiefer Sherwood narrowed it to 4-2 at 19:29 with a one-timer from the left circle that beat Lyon bar down on the far side for his NHL career-high 20th goal.
Quinn scored 42 seconds into the third, one-timing a feed from McLeod from the top of the slot past Askarov glove side to increase it to 5-2.
Wennberg backhanded a shot from his knees from the slot on the power play that went past Lyon’s right pad to cut it to 5-3 at 6:56.
Quinn completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 17:14 for the 6-3 final.