Quinn gets 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres top Sharks for 8th win in row

It was Quinn’s first four-point game in the NHL.

Rasmus Dahlin and Ryan McLeod each had three assists, and Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (40-19-6), who have recorded multiple eight-game runs in a single season for the first time in their history. They won 10 straight from Dec. 9-31.

Alex Lyon made 18 saves.

Macklin Celebrini scored for the fourth straight game, and Alexander Wennberg had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (30-26-6), whose five-game point streak ended (3-0-2). Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves.

Quinn gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first period, burying a wrist shot under the bar from low in the right circle off a pass from Zucker on a 2-on-1. It was Quinn’s first goal in 13 games.

Alex Tuch tipped Dahlin’s point shot past Askarov blocker side to make it 2-0 at 5:39.

Celebrini cut it to 2-1 at 12:54. Will Smith intercepted Tuch’s clearing attempt and sent it over to Celebrini, who was alone in front to put a backhand under Lyon’s right arm.

Beck Malenstyn pushed it to 3-1 when he pushed a bouncing puck through Sam Dickinson’s legs, went around the defenseman to collect it and put it past Askarov’s glove at 4:59 of the second period.

With Askarov at the left of the crease following a save on a one-timer from Quinn, Zucker backhanded the rebound at the back door to increase it to 4-1 at 8:51.

Kiefer Sherwood narrowed it to 4-2 at 19:29 with a one-timer from the left circle that beat Lyon bar down on the far side for his NHL career-high 20th goal.

Quinn scored 42 seconds into the third, one-timing a feed from McLeod from the top of the slot past Askarov glove side to increase it to 5-2.

Wennberg backhanded a shot from his knees from the slot on the power play that went past Lyon’s right pad to cut it to 5-3 at 6:56.

Quinn completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 17:14 for the 6-3 final.