Canadiens build early lead, hand Maple Leafs 8th loss in row

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens scored twice in the first period and held on for a 3-1 victory to hand the Toronto Maple Leafs their eighth straight loss at Bell Centre on Tuesday.
Oliver Kapanen, Phillip Danault and Jake Evans scored, and Jakub Dobes made 17 saves for Montreal (35-18-10), which is 7-1-3 in its past 11 games.
William Nylander scored and Joseph Woll made 30 saves for Toronto (27-27-11), which is on a 0-6-2 skid.
The Maple Leafs, who have not missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2015-16, are at .500 for the first time since they were 15-15-5 following a 5-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 21.
The Canadiens outshot Toronto 33-18, including 18-5 while taking a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Kapanen put Montreal up 1-0 at 4:46. After helping Ivan Demidov win a puck battle in the left corner, he went to the left of the net to take a pass from Alex Newhook before spinning to his right and putting a snap shot between Woll’s pads.
Danault made it 2-0 at 14:41. He beat Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly to a puck in front of the net and scored five-hole on Woll after Kaiden Guhle’s dump-in along the left boards took an odd bounce out of the left corner.
Nylander cut it to 2-1 at 14:33 of the second period. He drove to the net and put a return pass from Easton Cowan into a wide open left side of the net.
Evans outraced Cowan to get to a loose puck in the Maple Leafs’ zone before shooting it into an empty net with 28 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final.