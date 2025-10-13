Dorofeyev leads 3 Stars of the Week

Golden Knights forward, Senators center Pinto, Panthers goalie Bobrovsky earn honors

3-Stars-Week-01_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto and Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 12.

FIRST STAR – PAVEL DOROFEYEV, RW, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Dorofeyev (5-0—5 in 3 GP) paced the NHL in both goals (5) and power-play goals (4) to propel the Golden Knights (1-0-2, 4 points) to four out of a possible six standings points. Dorofeyev opened the season with his third career hat trick – notching all three goals in the second period – in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings Oct. 8. He then scored once in both a 4-3 overtime victory against the San Jose Sharks Oct. 9 and a 2-1 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken Oct. 11. The 24-year-old Dorofeyev, a third-round pick (79th overall) from the 2019 NHL Draft, has totaled 60-30—90 through 152 career NHL appearances. That includes career highs in goals (35), assists (17) and points (52) while playing in all 82 games for Vegas last season.

LAK@VGK: Dorofeyev scores three times in the 2nd period to notch the hat trick

SECOND STAR – SHANE PINTO, C, OTTAWA SENATORS

Pinto registered a pair of multi-point performances, totaling 4-1—5, to help the Senators (1-1-0, 2 points) split their first two contests of 2025-26. He posted 2-1—3, including the tying and go-ahead goals, as Ottawa earned a 5-4 comeback victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning Oct. 9. Pinto then scored both Senators goals in a 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers Oct. 11 to become the first player in franchise history to start a campaign with consecutive multi-goal outings. The 24-year-old Pinto, a second-round pick (32nd overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, is coming off a career-best 21-16—37 season in 2024-25 (70 GP) and owns 55-57—112 through 212 career NHL games.

OTT@TBL: Pinto nets second goal of the game

THIRD STAR – SERGEI BOBROVSKY, G, FLORIDA PANTHERS

Bobrovsky went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and .925 save percentage to lift the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers (3-0-0, 6 points) to a perfect start to their season. He made 17 saves in a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 7, 19 stops in a 2-1 triumph versus the Philadelphia Flyers Oct. 9 and 26 saves in a 6-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators Oct. 11. The 37-year-old Bobrovsky, who ascended to 10th place on the League’s all-time wins list last season, has a 432-243-57 record in 757 career NHL appearances (2.57 GAA, .914 SV%, 49 SO).

PHI@FLA: Bobrovsky with a great save against Matvei Michkov

As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars” of the week, GEICO also is proud to present the NHL’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long program that recognizes and celebrates the dedication and loyalty of NHL fans. Click here to review last season’s “Fourth Star” recipients.

