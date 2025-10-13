Dorofeyev leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev, Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto and Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 12.

FIRST STAR – PAVEL DOROFEYEV, RW, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Dorofeyev (5-0—5 in 3 GP) paced the NHL in both goals (5) and power-play goals (4) to propel the Golden Knights (1-0-2, 4 points) to four out of a possible six standings points. Dorofeyev opened the season with his third career hat trick – notching all three goals in the second period – in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings Oct. 8. He then scored once in both a 4-3 overtime victory against the San Jose Sharks Oct. 9 and a 2-1 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken Oct. 11. The 24-year-old Dorofeyev, a third-round pick (79th overall) from the 2019 NHL Draft, has totaled 60-30—90 through 152 career NHL appearances. That includes career highs in goals (35), assists (17) and points (52) while playing in all 82 games for Vegas last season.