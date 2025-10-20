Larkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Red Wings captain, Golden Knights forward Eichel, Avalanche goalie Wedgewood earn honors

3 stars of the week October 13-19

© NHL

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 19.

FIRST STAR – DYLAN LARKIN, C, DETROIT RED WINGS

Larkin paced the NHL with 4-5—9 and a +7 rating in four appearances to propel the Red Wings (5-1-0, 10 points) to a perfect week and their second 5-1-0 start in the past three seasons (also 2023-24). He opened the scoring in a 3-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs Oct. 13. Larkin then collected a pair of assists in a 4-1 triumph over the Florida Panthers Oct. 15. He finished the week with consecutive game-winning goals, notching 1-1—2 (including his 10th career overtime goal – second in franchise history) in a 2-1 victory versus the Tampa Bay Lightning Oct. 17 and 2-2—4 (his second career four-point performance following Dec. 18, 2021 vs. NJD: 3-1—4) in a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers Oct. 19. The 29-year-old Larkin, who ranks third in the League with 5-6—11 through six total contests this season, has factored on each of Detroit’s past six goals – the longest such streak by a Red Wings player since Pavel Datsyuk from Jan. 11-20, 2016 (7).

TBL@DET: Larkin snaps home stellar shot to win it in OT

SECOND STAR – JACK EICHEL, C, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Eichel finished second in the NHL with 3-5—8 across three outings to propel the Golden Knights (4-0-2, 10 points) to an unblemished week as they matched their second-best six-game start to a season in franchise history (behind only 2023-24: 6-0-0, 12 points). He scored twice, highlighted by his 40th career game-winning goal, in a 4-2 comeback victory against the Calgary Flames Oct. 14. Eichel added 1-1—2, including a helper on the decisive goal, in a 6-5 triumph over the Boston Bruins Oct. 16. He capped the week with his third career four-assist effort (also March 31, 2018 at NSH: 0-5—5 and Oct. 9, 2024 vs. COL: 0-4—4) in a 6-1 win versus the Flames Oct. 18. The 28-year-old Eichel, who tops the NHL with 5-10—15 through six total appearances in 2025-26, is the third player in the past 30 years to record at least 15 points through his team’s first six games of a campaign.

VGK@CGY: Eichel grabs the lead with his second goal of the game

THIRD STAR – SCOTT WEDGEWOOD, G, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Wedgewood went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .954 save percentage to help the Avalanche (5-0-1, 11 points) also post a perfect week and extend their season-opening point streak to six games. He stopped 27 shots, including each of the last 17 he faced, in a 3-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres Oct. 13. Wedgewood then made 22 saves in a 4-1 comeback win versus the Columbus Blue Jackets Oct. 16. He closed the week with 13 stops, yielding his lone goal on his first shot against, in another 4-1 come-from-behind triumph – against the Boston Bruins Oct. 18. The 33-year-old Wedgewood, who has started each of Colorado’s first six contests of the season, owns a League-best five wins in 2025-26 (5-0-1, 1.48 GAA, .938 SV%).

BOS@COL: Wedgewood flashes the leather on Beecher

GEICO’s “Fourth Star” program is all about celebrating the fans who make the NHL experience unforgettable. Click here to review last season’s “Fourth Star” recipients and how the program shines a spotlight on fan loyalty.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

NHL Status Report: Rossi out for Wild, consecutive-games streak to end at 173

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

McKenna already 'a wizard,' displaying high-end offensive skills at NCAA level

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

McKenna tops A-rated prospects on NHL Central Scouting preliminary players to watch list

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Thompson embraces chance to make U.S. Olympic roster, end Sabres’ playoff drought

NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 20

NHL On Tap: Rangers seek to end home drought against Wild

Marchand return to Boston with Panthers latest notable NHL 'homecoming'

Color of Hockey: Harlem girls wowed on trip to see Wisconsin women's team

Zizing ‘Em Up: Sundin says Sweden winning gold at Olympics would be 'perfect'

EDGE stats: 3 early surprises of 2025-26 season