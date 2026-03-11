Garland scores twice again, Blue Jackets defeat Lightning to extend point streak to 7

The 29-year-old forward also scored twice in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Garland has four goals in three games since being acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on March 6, and it is the first time he has recorded consecutive multigoal games in the NHL.

Ivan Provorov and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets (33-21-10), who are 4-0-3 during their point streak. Sean Monahan and Zach Werenski each had two assists. Elvis Merzlikins made 16 saves and had an assist.

Gage Goncalves and J.J. Moser scored for the Lightning (39-20-4), who have lost six of their past seven. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.

Goncalves, who missed the past four games with a lower-body injury, gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 13:38 of the first period. Nikita Kucherov sent a cross-ice pass to Goncalves, who dropped a pass back to Victor Hedman. Hedman then took a slap shot from above the left face-off circle that Goncalves tipped in the slot over Merzlikins' left shoulder.

Provorov tied it 1-1 at 5:57 of the second period with a one-timer through traffic from the blue line.

Garland put Columbus up 2-1 just 30 seconds later at 6:27, taking a pass from Kent Johnson and sliding a wrist shot from the slot through the five-hole of Vasilevskiy.

Marchenko made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 11:42. He buried a one-timer from the left circle past Vasilevskiy's blocker off a pass from Adam Fantilli.

Moser cut the deficit to 3-2 at 16:23 on a wrist shot from the point following a face-off win by Anthony Cirelli in the right circle.

Garland scored his second goal while on the power play at 4:00 of the third period. Monahan collected a loose puck in the slot and passed to Garland, who skated into the left circle and put a backhander under Vasilevskiy's blocker.

Dante Fabbro secured the 5-2 final with an empty-net goal at 15:25.