Barkov questionable for Panthers in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov is feeling better and it's possible he could play for the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, TVAS, SN).

The Panthers' top center and captain didn't play the final 9:28 of their 4-1 win in Game 2 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday after taking a high hit from forward Leon Draisaitl, who was given a two-minute penalty for roughing.

Barkov was down for a minute or so after the hit before being helped off the ice and to the dressing room.

"He came in today, he wasn't worse, so that's a really good thing, and the real assessment will be tomorrow," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "But if he continues to progress, we should be in good shape."

Maurice wasn't ready to say that Barkov will travel with the team to Edmonton on Wednesday but sounded optimistic about his availability going forward in the best-of-7 series, which Florida leads 2-0 after winning the first two games at home.

"I don't know if I can do all the hypotheticals for you," Maurice said. "He left. We had some things that needed to get looked at today that got looked at, so there's nothing sinister there. So, he kind of passed that. He felt better today, feels good.

"But you've got to give it then another 24 hours to make sure that he's still feeling strong and if that continues to progress, then we think he'll be a player for us."

Maurice's mood was positive as well after he said he was, "grumpy," after the game Monday. However, he still didn't want to discuss Draisaitl's hit on Barkov.

"It's done," Maurice said. "The refs called a penalty on the ice. The League looks at just about every single hit. They'll make their decision and then we aren't dealing with that anymore today. Part of that is just the mental discipline to leave the game where it is regardless of the result."

Draisaitl said the play was not out of frustration and that it was "just a hit."

"I don't think there was anything dirty about it," Draisaitl said after Game 2. "I don't know, maybe I got him a little high, but certainly not any intent to injure or anything like that."