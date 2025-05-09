Dekermenjian voted Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher winner

Nareg Dekermenjian didn't think it was strange that trucks from several Los Angeles television stations were parked Wednesday outside of Dixie Canyon Community Charter, where he's a fifth-grade teacher.

After all, the Los Angeles Kings were hosting a ball hockey event on the school's playground as part of the annual Teacher Appreciation Week. But Dekermenjian thought something was up when a member of the Los Angeles Unified School District board arrived. Then, Kings Community and Hockey Development Coordinator Kyle Thurman, one of his former roller hockey players, spoke at the event and delivered a surprise kicker.

He announced that Dekermenjian was the 2025 Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher winner.

"I was speechless, absolutely speechless," Dekermenjian said. "I knew I was a finalist, but not in my wildest dreams did I think I won this thing."

The NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association for the sixth season teamed up with EVERFI, the leader in powering social impact through education, to honor teachers through the Most Valuable Teacher program. Fans voted for Dekermenjian from among 31 finalists.

In addition to the honor of this recognition, he's won a trip to an NHL event.

"Mr. Dekermenjian is truly one of those teachers [who] students will remember their whole lives," said Rahnuma Panthaky, a Dixie Canyon Community Charter parent. "His honesty, humor, big heart and love for what he does is truly palpable. He treats each of his fifth graders as individual humans, seeing them for who they are and meeting each one of them where they are at."

Panthaky said students and parents especially were touched that Dekermenjian shared his open-heart surgery and recovery as a classroom teaching moment.

"As opposed to shying away from telling the students, he chose to talk to them candidly about what was going on with his heart, what it means to have a bicuspid aortic valve, educating them beyond the basic anatomy of the human heart and turning it into engaging, informative, and often hilarious science lessons," she said.