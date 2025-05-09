Thompson happy to have number called by Capitals during playoff run 

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The number on Logan Thompson’s back tells all you need to know about what drives the Washington Capitals goalie.

It dates to 2007 when Thompson was 10 years old, and he initially was passed over to play for Team Brick Alberta in the famed Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament in Edmonton.

“I wasn’t selected to be on that team -- shocker!” Thompson told NHL.com earlier this week, hinting at the theme of his hockey-playing life. “I always seemed to be the late add and they added me late and they said there’s 48 and 12. No one wanted those numbers, so those were the only two numbers they had. As a goalie, I’m not going to pick 12, so I chose 48 and just stuck with it.

“I feel like no one really wanted me along the way and no one wanted that number. So I think it fits me well.”

That feeling of being unwanted -- from Team Brick Alberta to being undrafted in the NHL to wanting more playing time with the Vegas Golden Knights -- continues to fuel Thompson while he thrives in his dream role with the Capitals.

In his first chance as his team’s clear No. 1 goalie in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Thompson is 5-2, leads the NHL with a .931 save percentage and is second with a 2.01 goals-against average heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS). The 28-year-old helped Washington even the best-of-7 series by making 27 saves in a 3-1 victory in Game 2 on Thursday.

“I just feel good,” Thompson said. “I’m not doing too much. I’m letting the puck come to me. I’m trying to be as calm as I can, trying to help out the guys. I’m seeing it well right now, so I’m just going to keep trying to do my job and I know the guys are playing hard in front of me and making my life easier.”

Through the first two games against Carolina, Thompson has stopped 58 of 61 shots for a 1.46 GAA and .951 save percentage. The Capitals have helped him by blocking 65 Hurricanes shot attempts, but they appreciate how important he has been in a series in which they’ve been outshot 61-35.

“He’s our wall back there,” Capitals right wing Tom Wilson said. “He’s calm. He just keeps us in every single game. It’s nice having a goalie that’s going to give it his all. He’s been our MVP all year and he’s playing great.”