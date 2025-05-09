Oilers hoping depth can extend series lead against Golden Knights in Game 3

The Edmonton Oilers have relied on depth scoring and hope to continue to do so in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Following their 5-4 overtime win in Game 2 on Thursday, Edmonton leads the best-of-7 series 2-0.

"We're getting contributions from throughout the lineup," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday in Las Vegas prior to departing for Edmonton. "Last night [Mattias] Janmark's line, two crucial goals, two goals from the back end. That's going to be very important."

As expected, forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are leading the way offensively for the Oilers during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they are not doing all the heavy lifting.

McDavid has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists), and Draisaitl has 13 points (five goals, eight assists), each in eight playoff games, and combined for the winner in Game 2 on Thursday.

Prior to McDavid setting up Draisaitl for the goal at 15:20 of overtime, the two had been kept off the score sheet. The fourth line of Janmark, left wing Viktor Arvidsson and right wing Vasily Podkolzin were responsible for two goals in the second period to erase a 1-0 deficit.

"It's everything, it's truly everything," Draisaitl said. "Our depth has for the most part been carrying us through these playoffs and they're the reason we're in this spot right now. It doesn't matter what line it is, [Thursday] it was our fourth, they scored two massive goals. In Game 1 [4-2 win Tuesday], they were probably our best line without scoring, probably statistically our best line. You need it at this time of year."

Podkolzin has six points (one goal, five assists), Arvidsson has four points (one goal, three assists) and Janmark has three points (two goals, one assist). Their success has allowed Edmonton to roll four lines consistently, a major factor in eliminating the Los Angeles Kings in six games during the first round. Los Angeles used predominately three lines and four defensemen during the series.

"It takes everybody; we know that, everyone knows that," McDavid said. "It takes everyone up and down the lineup and we're getting help all over. That Janmark line has been really, really, really good since they've been together. I guess you can call them the fourth line; they're hardly the fourth line, they've been playing great."