Roy fined maximum for actions in Golden Knights game

NEW YORK -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy has been fined $7,812.50, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic during Game 2 of the teams’ Second Round series in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 8, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 5:35 of overtime. Roy was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.