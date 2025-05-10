Roy fined maximum for actions in Golden Knights game

Forward penalized $7,812.50 for cross-checking Frederic of Oilers

vgk-roy-suspension

© Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy has been fined $7,812.50, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic during Game 2 of the teams’ Second Round series in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 8, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 5:35 of overtime. Roy was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

