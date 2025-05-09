Roy to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Golden Knights game

Forward facing discipline for cross-checking against Oilers center Frederic

Nicolas Roy for DPS hearing story

Nicolas Roy will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The Vegas Golden Knights forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 5:37 of overtime in the Oilers' 5-4 win in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roy was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct. Frederic left the game following the hit, but did return to play one shift later in the overtime period.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

