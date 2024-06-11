Oilers searching for answers on offense against Panthers in Cup Final

Coach 'not sure what much more we can do' after scoring 1 goal through 2 games

© Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Kris Knoblauch didn't get much rest Monday night.

"Whether after a win or a loss, it's usually difficult to fall asleep," the Edmonton Oilers coach said Tuesday morning. "Usually takes a few hours after, and usually up around between 6 and 7 every morning, anyways. Yeah, as soon as you wake up, just try to process what happened the night before."

The Oilers lost 4-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, falling behind 2-0 in the best-of-7 series.

Knoblauch did not have an update on defenseman Darnell Nurse, who played three shifts after sustaining an undisclosed injury on a hit at 8:16 of the first period.

"No," he said. "I have not spoken to our medical staff. I'll be seeing them in about 15 minutes, and I'll get that report then."

The Oilers were scheduled to fly to Edmonton on Tuesday and practice Wednesday.

Game 3 is at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC).

"The two days off before our next game gives us a little time to regroup and rethink what we need to do and address anything," Knoblauch said. "We'll obviously have the practice day tomorrow to work on those things, and yeah, there will be a lot of conversations with the coaching staff, management, to understand what they see and anything we can improve on."

The main issue is obvious.

"I think goal-scoring, being able to put the puck in the net," Knoblauch.

Edmonton has an explosive offense, led by forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who have six scoring titles between them.

The Oilers ranked fourth in goals per game (3.56) and the power play (26.3 percent) in the regular season. Through the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they were averaging 3.50 goals per game and were scoring on 37.3 percent of their power plays.

How can the Oilers breakthrough on the powerplay?

They have the top three scorers in the playoffs: McDavid (32 points), Draisaitl (28) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (28). They also have the top-goal scorer in the playoffs: forward Zach Hyman (14).

Yet they have scored one goal in two games against the Panthers. They haven't scored 5-on-5 and are 0-for-7 on the power play.

McDavid has one assist. Neither Draisaitl nor Bouchard has a point. Same for Hyman, forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and others.

Edmonton outshot Florida 32-18 in Game 1, including 25-12 through the first two periods. But it was the other way around in Game 2. Florida outshot Edmonton 29-19, including 22-7 through the first two periods.

"I think we generated enough opportunities in the first game, not enough in the second," Knoblauch said. "Obviously, we'll look at special teams. That's such an important part of the game, because each team is always making adjustments quite a bit throughout a series, so whether things are going well or poorly, special teams are something we spend a lot of emphasis on.

"And all facets of our game. We want to look at how we can improve our breakouts, our forechecks, defensive-zone coverage. We're never satisfied after a game. Whether it's a win or a loss, we're always looking to get better."

Knoblauch thinks the solution is simple for the power play, though. After going 0-for-3 in Game 1, the Oilers went 0-for-4 in Game 2.

"Put the puck in the net," he said. "Like I said last night, we hit three goal posts. If those are a quarter of an inch to the inside, we're probably talking about how our power play saved us and came through crucially. I'm not sure what much more we can do. Just sharpen up our shooting and be a little more accurate, I guess."

Edmonton will have the last line change at home. Will the Oilers try to get the McDavid line away from the Aleksander Barkov line at 5-on-5? Barkov, the Panthers captain and No. 1 center, won the Selke Trophy for the second time this season when he was voted the NHL's best defensive forward. However, his status for Game 3 is unknown after leaving Game 2 in the third period following a high hit by Draisaitl, who was assessed a roughing penalty.

McDavid had two shots at 5-on-5 in Game 2.

"Obviously, that line is very good at what they do," Knoblauch said. "Looking at the scoring chances, I know in Game 1 it was favorable from our vantage point, but maybe not so much in the second game. It's certainly something I wouldn't hide from."

