Oilers searching for answers on offense against Panthers in Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Kris Knoblauch didn't get much rest Monday night.

"Whether after a win or a loss, it's usually difficult to fall asleep," the Edmonton Oilers coach said Tuesday morning. "Usually takes a few hours after, and usually up around between 6 and 7 every morning, anyways. Yeah, as soon as you wake up, just try to process what happened the night before."

The Oilers lost 4-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, falling behind 2-0 in the best-of-7 series.

Knoblauch did not have an update on defenseman Darnell Nurse, who played three shifts after sustaining an undisclosed injury on a hit at 8:16 of the first period.

"No," he said. "I have not spoken to our medical staff. I'll be seeing them in about 15 minutes, and I'll get that report then."

The Oilers were scheduled to fly to Edmonton on Tuesday and practice Wednesday.

Game 3 is at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC).

"The two days off before our next game gives us a little time to regroup and rethink what we need to do and address anything," Knoblauch said. "We'll obviously have the practice day tomorrow to work on those things, and yeah, there will be a lot of conversations with the coaching staff, management, to understand what they see and anything we can improve on."

The main issue is obvious.

"I think goal-scoring, being able to put the puck in the net," Knoblauch.

Edmonton has an explosive offense, led by forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who have six scoring titles between them.

The Oilers ranked fourth in goals per game (3.56) and the power play (26.3 percent) in the regular season. Through the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they were averaging 3.50 goals per game and were scoring on 37.3 percent of their power plays.