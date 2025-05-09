Draisaitl, McDavid deliver in OT for Oilers after being held in check most of Game 2

LAS VEGAS – It was all there for the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round.

They had rebounded from blowing a lead, which they couldn’t do in Game 1. They killed a five-minute major in overtime and they suffocated the top line of the Edmonton Oilers.

It was a recipe for success, until it wasn’t.

Connor McDavid broke free after 75 minutes of relative captivity to set up the game-winning goal by Leon Draisaitl at 15:20 that gave Edmonton a 5-4 win at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

“Not our best, not my best, but we found a way,” the Oilers captain said. “We get paid to score goals in big moments and we found a way to do it tonight.”

With the defensive game plan Vegas devised after struggling to contain the McDavid line in a 4-2 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday, there was precious little space and McDavid and his linemates were muted.

“Are you trying to rub it in?” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy responded to praise of his team’s defensive effort on the most dangerous line in hockey. “Listen, it’s 4-4, their top guys aren’t on the scoresheet, we need this one to go our way… But it didn’t. They made the play at the end. They don’t need much.”