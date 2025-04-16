Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL.com ranks the most valuable players for fantasy hockey pools counting the entire 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

---

Basic playoff pools have the following scoring system: goals and assists count for skaters with a potential bonus for a hat trick, and wins count for team goalies with a potential bonus for a shutout. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in the regular season and playoffs, line combinations, defense pairs, power-play usage, team goalie situation, injury history or concern, contract status, age and likelihood of a deep postseason run. These rankings are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen, Chris Meaney and Troy Perlowitz.

NOTE: Players from the final Eastern Conference wild-card team (either Montreal Canadiens or Columbus Blue Jackets) will be added once either team clinches a playoff spot.

1. Nathan MacKinnon, F, COL

2. Connor McDavid, F, EDM

3. Leon Draisaitl, F, EDM

4. Cale Makar, D, COL

5. Nikita Kucherov, F, TBL

6. Jack Eichel, F, VGK

7. TBL goalies (Vasilevskiy & Johansson)

8. Auston Matthews, F, TOR

9. William Nylander, F, TOR

10. Mikko Rantanen, F, DAL

11. Martin Necas, F, COL

12. Kirill Kaprizov, F, MIN

13. Brayden Point, F, TBL

14. DAL goalies (Oettinger & DeSmith)

15. Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA (INJ. - hopeful for Game 1)

16. Brady Tkachuk, F, OTT (INJ. - hopeful for Game 1)

17. Alex Ovechkin, F, WSH

18. Kyle Connor, F, WPG

19. Sam Reinhart, F, FLA

20. Mitch Marner, F, TOR

21. FLA goalies (Bobrovsky & Vanecek)

22. Jake Guentzel, F, TBL

23. Victor Hedman, D, TBL

24. COL goalies (Blackwood & Wedgewood)

25. WPG goalies (Hellebuyck & Comrie)

26. Mark Scheifele, F, WPG

27. Jason Robertson, F, DAL

28. Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL

29. Tim Stützle, F, OTT

30. Evan Bouchard, D, EDM

31. Roope Hintz, F, DAL

32. John Tavares, F, TOR

33. Sebastian Aho, F, CAR

34. VGK goalies (Hill & Samsonov)

35. Aleksander Barkov, F, FLA

36. Valeri Nichushkin, F, COL

37. Thomas Harley, D, DAL

38. Mark Stone, F, VGK

39. Brandon Hagel, F, TBL

40. WSH goalies (Thompson & Lindgren) (INJ.)

41. Robert Thomas, F, STL

42. Tomas Hertl, F, VGK

43. Matt Boldy, F, MIN

44. Jake Sanderson, D, OTT

45. Jordan Kyrou, F, STL

46. Jesper Bratt, F, NJD

47. Nico Hischier, F, NJD

48. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, F, EDM

49. Dylan Strome, F, WSH

50. Matt Duchene, F, DAL

51. Adrian Kempe, F, LAK

52. Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG (INJ. - nearing return)

53. Zach Hyman, F, EDM (INJ.)

54. Brock Nelson, F, COL

55. TOR goalies (Stolarz & Woll)

56. Carter Verhaeghe, F, FLA

57. Matthew Knies, F, TOR

58. Brad Marchand, F, FLA

59. Josh Morrissey, D, WPG

60. CAR goalies (Andersen & Kochetkov)

61. Tom Wilson, F, WSH

62. Jakob Chychrun, D, WSH

63. John Carlson, D, WSH

64. Drake Batherson, F, OTT

65. Mikael Granlund, F, DAL

66. Kevin Fiala, F, LAK

67. LAK goalies (Kuemper & Rittich)

68. OTT goalies (Ullmark & Forsberg)

69. Anze Kopitar, F, LAK

70. STL goalies (Binnington & Hofer)

71. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, CAR

72. Timo Meier, F, NJD

73. Seth Jarvis, F, CAR

74. Andrei Svechnikov, F, CAR

75. Pierre-Luc Dubois, F, WSH

76. Pavel Buchnevich, F, STL

77. Shea Theodore, D, VGK

78. Pavel Dorofeyev, F, VGK

79. Artturi Lehkonen, F, COL

80. Dylan Cozens, F, OTT

81. Taylor Hall, F, CAR

82. Cam Fowler, D, STL

83. Mason Marchment, F, DAL

84. Sam Bennett, F, FLA

85. Quinton Byfield, F, LAK (INJ.)

86. Joel Eriksson Ek, F, MIN

87. Seth Jones, D, FLA

88. EDM goalies (Skinner & Pickard)

89. Luke Hughes, D, NJD

90. Drew Doughty, D, LAK

91. Zack Bolduc, F, STL (rookie)

92. Jake Neighbours, F, STL

93. Mats Zuccarello, F, MIN

94. Connor McMichael, F, WSH

95. Alex Pietrangelo, D, VGK (INJ.)

96. Devon Toews, D, COL

97. Ivan Barbashev, F, VGK

98. Jamie Benn, F, DAL

99. Colton Parayko, D, STL

100. Jackson Blake, F, CAR (rookie)

---

Other options to consider in deep formats:

Andrei Kuzmenko, F, LAK

Logan Stankoven, F, CAR (rookie)

Jimmy Snuggerud, F, STL (rookie)

Gabriel Landeskog, F, COL

Jake Walman, D, EDM (INJ.)

Justin Faulk, D, STL

MIN goalies (Gustavsson & Fleury)

NJD goalies (Markstrom & Allen)

---

Key injuries / absences:

Dylan Holloway, F, STL (week to week)

Aliaksei Protas, F, WSH

Nikolaj Ehlers, F, WPG (week to week)

Jonathan Drouin, F, COL

Tyler Seguin, F, DAL

Evander Kane, F, EDM

Jack Hughes, F, NJD (out for season)

Dougie Hamilton, D, NJD

Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL

Aaron Ekblad, D, FLA (suspended for Games 1 & 2)

Mattias Ekholm, D, EDM (out for first round)