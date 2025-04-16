Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL.com ranks the most valuable players for fantasy hockey pools counting the entire 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
---
Basic playoff pools have the following scoring system: goals and assists count for skaters with a potential bonus for a hat trick, and wins count for team goalies with a potential bonus for a shutout. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in the regular season and playoffs, line combinations, defense pairs, power-play usage, team goalie situation, injury history or concern, contract status, age and likelihood of a deep postseason run. These rankings are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen, Chris Meaney and Troy Perlowitz.
NOTE: Players from the final Eastern Conference wild-card team (either Montreal Canadiens or Columbus Blue Jackets) will be added once either team clinches a playoff spot.
1. Nathan MacKinnon, F, COL
2. Connor McDavid, F, EDM
3. Leon Draisaitl, F, EDM
4. Cale Makar, D, COL
5. Nikita Kucherov, F, TBL
6. Jack Eichel, F, VGK
7. TBL goalies (Vasilevskiy & Johansson)
8. Auston Matthews, F, TOR
9. William Nylander, F, TOR
10. Mikko Rantanen, F, DAL
11. Martin Necas, F, COL
12. Kirill Kaprizov, F, MIN
13. Brayden Point, F, TBL
14. DAL goalies (Oettinger & DeSmith)
15. Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA (INJ. - hopeful for Game 1)
16. Brady Tkachuk, F, OTT (INJ. - hopeful for Game 1)
17. Alex Ovechkin, F, WSH
18. Kyle Connor, F, WPG
19. Sam Reinhart, F, FLA
20. Mitch Marner, F, TOR
21. FLA goalies (Bobrovsky & Vanecek)
22. Jake Guentzel, F, TBL
23. Victor Hedman, D, TBL
24. COL goalies (Blackwood & Wedgewood)
25. WPG goalies (Hellebuyck & Comrie)
26. Mark Scheifele, F, WPG
27. Jason Robertson, F, DAL
28. Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL
29. Tim Stützle, F, OTT
30. Evan Bouchard, D, EDM
31. Roope Hintz, F, DAL
32. John Tavares, F, TOR
33. Sebastian Aho, F, CAR
34. VGK goalies (Hill & Samsonov)
35. Aleksander Barkov, F, FLA
36. Valeri Nichushkin, F, COL
37. Thomas Harley, D, DAL
38. Mark Stone, F, VGK
39. Brandon Hagel, F, TBL
40. WSH goalies (Thompson & Lindgren) (INJ.)
41. Robert Thomas, F, STL
42. Tomas Hertl, F, VGK
43. Matt Boldy, F, MIN
44. Jake Sanderson, D, OTT
45. Jordan Kyrou, F, STL
46. Jesper Bratt, F, NJD
47. Nico Hischier, F, NJD
48. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, F, EDM
49. Dylan Strome, F, WSH
50. Matt Duchene, F, DAL
51. Adrian Kempe, F, LAK
52. Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG (INJ. - nearing return)
53. Zach Hyman, F, EDM (INJ.)
54. Brock Nelson, F, COL
55. TOR goalies (Stolarz & Woll)
56. Carter Verhaeghe, F, FLA
57. Matthew Knies, F, TOR
58. Brad Marchand, F, FLA
59. Josh Morrissey, D, WPG
60. CAR goalies (Andersen & Kochetkov)
61. Tom Wilson, F, WSH
62. Jakob Chychrun, D, WSH
63. John Carlson, D, WSH
64. Drake Batherson, F, OTT
65. Mikael Granlund, F, DAL
66. Kevin Fiala, F, LAK
67. LAK goalies (Kuemper & Rittich)
68. OTT goalies (Ullmark & Forsberg)
69. Anze Kopitar, F, LAK
70. STL goalies (Binnington & Hofer)
71. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, CAR
72. Timo Meier, F, NJD
73. Seth Jarvis, F, CAR
74. Andrei Svechnikov, F, CAR
75. Pierre-Luc Dubois, F, WSH
76. Pavel Buchnevich, F, STL
77. Shea Theodore, D, VGK
78. Pavel Dorofeyev, F, VGK
79. Artturi Lehkonen, F, COL
80. Dylan Cozens, F, OTT
81. Taylor Hall, F, CAR
82. Cam Fowler, D, STL
83. Mason Marchment, F, DAL
84. Sam Bennett, F, FLA
85. Quinton Byfield, F, LAK (INJ.)
86. Joel Eriksson Ek, F, MIN
87. Seth Jones, D, FLA
88. EDM goalies (Skinner & Pickard)
89. Luke Hughes, D, NJD
90. Drew Doughty, D, LAK
91. Zack Bolduc, F, STL (rookie)
92. Jake Neighbours, F, STL
93. Mats Zuccarello, F, MIN
94. Connor McMichael, F, WSH
95. Alex Pietrangelo, D, VGK (INJ.)
96. Devon Toews, D, COL
97. Ivan Barbashev, F, VGK
98. Jamie Benn, F, DAL
99. Colton Parayko, D, STL
100. Jackson Blake, F, CAR (rookie)
---
Other options to consider in deep formats:
Andrei Kuzmenko, F, LAK
Logan Stankoven, F, CAR (rookie)
Jimmy Snuggerud, F, STL (rookie)
Gabriel Landeskog, F, COL
Jake Walman, D, EDM (INJ.)
Justin Faulk, D, STL
MIN goalies (Gustavsson & Fleury)
NJD goalies (Markstrom & Allen)
---
Key injuries / absences:
Dylan Holloway, F, STL (week to week)
Aliaksei Protas, F, WSH
Nikolaj Ehlers, F, WPG (week to week)
Jonathan Drouin, F, COL
Tyler Seguin, F, DAL
Evander Kane, F, EDM
Jack Hughes, F, NJD (out for season)
Dougie Hamilton, D, NJD
Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL
Aaron Ekblad, D, FLA (suspended for Games 1 & 2)
Mattias Ekholm, D, EDM (out for first round)