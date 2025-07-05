Ehlers says his speed, style will 'fit in very nicely' with Hurricanes

Nikolaj Ehlers wanted to make sure the fit was right and spent a lot of time making phone calls before signing a six-year, $51 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, with an average annual value of $8.5 million.
The 29-year-old forward put in his due diligence.
“Let me put it this way, I talked to a lot of people,” Ehlers said Saturday. “Obviously the decision came a little bit later than people thought, and the only reason for that was to set myself up in the best way possible to make the right decision.”
As an unrestricted free agent, Ehlers was eligible to sign on the first day of NHL free agency Tuesday but said he needed the time to assess the offer from the Hurricanes. He also wanted to research the organization and the city of Raleigh, North Carolina.
“I wasn’t trying to drag it out and make people wait, it was just what I needed to be comfortable in the decision making,” Ehlers said. “So yes, I talked to a lot of people and obviously tried to take in all the information and all the different impressions. It was a stressful, busy, but exciting time; a lot of time on my phone, let’s put it that way.”
In the end, Ehlers came to the conclusion he will mesh well with Carolina’s style of play after he had 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season and seven points (five goals, two assists) in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.
“The stress game that Carolina plays when they don’t have the puck, trying to get the puck back as quick as possible, I think with my speed I’m able to do that,” Ehlers said. “I think with my speed, I can create a lot of room for the other guys as well, and I believe that I will fit in very nicely. That’s obviously something you look at as well when you try to make a decision. I talked to (Hurricanes coach) Rod (Brind’Amour) and we had kind of the same vision how things got to go. The talks that I had with the people in the 'Canes organization is something that really excited me.”