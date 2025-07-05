Ehlers says his speed, style will 'fit in very nicely' with Hurricanes

Selected by Winnipeg with the No. 9 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ehlers has 520 points (225 goals, 295 assists) in 674 regular-season games and 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 45 playoff games. He was also was one of the first six players named to Denmark's team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, a group that also includes Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen.

Reuniting with Andersen was another factor in Ehlers choosing Carolina.

“I love that guy,” Ehlers said. “We are very familiar. I’m excited to play with him. He’s been a great goalie throughout his NHL career. We’ve obviously talked. He called me as soon as he heard the news.

“We have the Olympics coming up in February as well, so it’ll be a very special year, I think. To have him as well there to help me get integrated as quickly as possible and show me around the city will obviously help a lot. I’m excited it’s going to be fun to play with another Danish guy.”

Ehlers was the highest-scoring forward available on the free agent market and Carolina was aggressive in pursuing him. The Hurricanes (47-30-5) finished second in the Metropolitan Division last season and lost to the Florida Panthers in five games in the Eastern Conference Final.

Carolina has qualified for the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons and advanced to the conference final three times in that span; it also did so in 2019 and 2023.

“He had a lot of teams interested in him. He’s a great player,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. “I think in the end, if he just wanted the most money, he could have gotten more for sure. My understanding was that he was looking for a place that felt like the right fit where he’d be happy and have a chance to win, and it turns into a recruiting pitch then.

"It’s a personal decision for him, what feels right to him. All we can do is present the information we have about our team and help him understand why we think he would enjoy it here and wait for his decision.”

Ehlers said it was not easy to leave Winnipeg after playing his first 10 NHL seasons with the Jets, but said he was looking for a new challenge and that he believes the move to Carolina will help him continue to grow as a player.

“I think every player always has a little more and I’m hoping that maybe a different culture, maybe a different team and playing style will make me a better player,” Ehlers said. “I think I definitely could have done that in Winnipeg as well in some way, but this was more the overall feeling. I think there’s a lot of ways I can still improve as a player and as a person, and I’m excited to see how it works out.”

Ehlers said he will have fond memories of his time in Winnipeg and thanked executive chairman and governor Mark Chipman, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and coach Scott Arniel personally.

“I talked to those three guys yesterday. It was very emotional,” Ehlers said. “I told them why I made the decision I made and they obviously respected it and were happy for me. At the same time, I’ve been there for 10 years. It was very emotional, I love the organization, I’ll always hold the city of Winnipeg very close to my heart. It’s a place I’ve lived the longest my whole life.

“For me it was more about trying something new and challenging myself, getting out and see different things, a different culture. That’s what I wanted to do.”