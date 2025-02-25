NHL Trade Buzz: Road trip likely to determine whether Flames buy or sell 

Calgary Flames

The Flames know their six-game road trip that begins at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW) will make or break their season, and the players say they know they will need to make a move before the Trade Deadline If they want help qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in three seasons and second in five.

Calgary (27-21-8), which is one point behind the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild card in the Western Conference, also visits the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars on a trip that ends one day before the Deadline. Each of those six teams, aside from the Flyers, are in playoff position.

“It leads you right into the Trade Deadline, so that’s definitely not lost on us,” forward Blake Coleman told the Calgary Herald. “But I think it’s our time to show that we belong. Ultimately, you have to do well on that trip to give yourselves a chance down the stretch.

“It’s a tough schedule. But it’s also exciting in a way because if you punch above your supposed weight class on that trip, then you’re going to feel pretty good about yourselves and you’ll be set up for a good opportunity to make the playoffs.”