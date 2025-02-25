Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
Buzz: Eriksson Ek out week to week for Wild with lower-body injury
Dach sidelined for Canadiens; Panthers not concerned about Tkachuk injury; Bahl back for Flames
© M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Minnesota Wild
Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) is week to week and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
The forward was injured at practice Monday, according to The Athletic. Eriksson Ek has missed 15 games this season with various lower-body injuries.
"I don't particularly know yet what happened," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "He practiced yesterday, and later in the day I got notice from the trainers that he was going to be out. I don't know the actual extent other than it's going to be a few weeks for sure, and exactly what it is yet. It wasn't like one thing that happened where it was like, 'OK, this happened.' I was a little bit surprised when I got the news later yesterday."
Eriksson Ek has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 42 games while averaging 19:38 of ice time for the Wild (34-19-4), who host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNNO, FDSNWIX). He had a goal and an assist for Team Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off.
"Yeah, (Eriksson Ek is) a guy that plays a lot of key situations for us," Hynes said. "He obviously is a tremendous competitor. So again, when you lose a guy that plays as much as he plays, and the significant role that he plays, you're not counting on one person to take his spot. Someone's going to take his spot on the line per se, but you're going to have to divide up his minutes on the power play, on the penalty kill, 5-on-5. Everyone's got to do their part."
Minnesota activated Jakub Lauko from injured reserve. The forward sustained a lower-body injury Feb. 4. -- Jessi Pierce
Montreal Canadiens
Kirby Dach will not play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO) because of a lower-body injury.
The center's injury is being evaluated. He played 13:43 in the Canadiens' 5-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
Dach has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 57 games this season. He had season-ending surgery on his right knee last season to repair his ACL and MCL after he was injured in Montreal's second game.
Owen Beck, who was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday, will take Dach's place at center on the second line with forwards Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook.
Beck has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 47 games with Laval this season. He has no points through his first seven NHL games, including six this season.
"When [Beck] first got called up, he was a bit timid," Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said. "I think when he got called up again, he was playing really good hockey and really showed the player he can be. Hopefully he'll be even more comfortable coming back up." -- Sean Farrell
Calgary Flames
Kevin Bahl will return against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW) after missing nine games.
The defenseman was set to return from an upper-body injury against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday but was a late scratch because he was ill.
"We were expecting him to play the last game, but things happen, and people have to step up and I thought some guys did that for us," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "But it will be nice to have him back in his usual spot tonight."
Bahl will play on Calgary's top defense pair alongside Rasmus Andersson. Jake Bean will be a healthy scratch.
Bahl has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 47 games this season and is third on the team with 79 blocked shots. -- Tom Gulitti
Florida Panthers
The Panthers are not concerned about the severity of Matthew Tkachuk's lower-body injury, coach Paul Maurice said Monday.
The forward, who has 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games, continues to be evaluated by team medical personnel. Maurice said he expected to have a better idea of Tkachuk's timeline later Monday.
"We have a pretty good idea of where it's at," Maurice said after practice. "We need to make sure everyone looks at the pictures the same way. We are always vague on these before we get the [medical] report because there is always a chance that there's something unusual. We don't think there is. We're not worried about it."
Tkachuk was injured while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. After sitting out the final 12:36 of the third period against Canada on Feb. 15, he did not play against Sweden on Feb. 17. Tkachuk was in the starting lineup for the championship game against Canada on Thursday but was limited to 6:47 of ice time and did not play in the third period or overtime of a 3-2 loss to Canada.
Maurice said the Panthers plan to make a roster move before their game at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS), but it is not because of Tkachuk's injury. Eetu Luostarinen and his wife are expecting their first child, so the forward will not travel with the team. -- George Richards
New York Rangers
Chris Kreider will be a game-time decision against the New York Islanders on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG).
The forward, who represented the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, was a late scratch Sunday in a 5-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins because of an upper-body injury sustained in an 8-2 loss against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
Brennan Othmann was recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Monday. The forward, who was a first-round pick (No. 16) at the 2021 NHL Draft, played three NHL games last season.
"He's getting ready to play," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said of Othmann. "We've still got some decisions we're making."
Defenseman Adam Fox (personal) didn't take part in morning skate but will play. -- Stefen Rosner
Pittsburgh Penguins
Bryan Rust will return against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP) after missing three games.
The forward had two assists in a 3-2 win at the Rangers on Feb. 7, but sustained a lower-body injury that kept him from playing in a 3-2 loss at the Flyers on Feb. 8. He was out the first two games following the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off because of an illness.
"I'm feeling a whole lot better than I did over the weekend, yeah," Rust said. "I think, for us, against a team that plays really hard, plays a hard, honest game, I think we need to match that effort."
Rust will be first-line right wing, his usual spot, with Rickard Rakell moving back to left wing next to center Sidney Crosby. Rust is third on the Penguins with 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists), behind Crosby (60 points; 18 goals, 42 assists) and Rakell (49 points; 25 goals, 24 assists).
Matt Grzelcyk will play after the defenseman sustained an upper-body injuhe Sunday, when he was hit into the boards by Rangers forward Matt Rempe in the first period of a 5-3 loss. -- Wes Crosby