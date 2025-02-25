Buzz: Eriksson Ek out week to week for Wild with lower-body injury

Minnesota Wild

Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) is week to week and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The forward was injured at practice Monday, according to The Athletic. Eriksson Ek has missed 15 games this season with various lower-body injuries.

"I don't particularly know yet what happened," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "He practiced yesterday, and later in the day I got notice from the trainers that he was going to be out. I don't know the actual extent other than it's going to be a few weeks for sure, and exactly what it is yet. It wasn't like one thing that happened where it was like, 'OK, this happened.' I was a little bit surprised when I got the news later yesterday."

Eriksson Ek has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 42 games while averaging 19:38 of ice time for the Wild (34-19-4), who host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNNO, FDSNWIX). He had a goal and an assist for Team Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"Yeah, (Eriksson Ek is) a guy that plays a lot of key situations for us," Hynes said. "He obviously is a tremendous competitor. So again, when you lose a guy that plays as much as he plays, and the significant role that he plays, you're not counting on one person to take his spot. Someone's going to take his spot on the line per se, but you're going to have to divide up his minutes on the power play, on the penalty kill, 5-on-5. Everyone's got to do their part."

Minnesota activated Jakub Lauko from injured reserve. The forward sustained a lower-body injury Feb. 4. -- Jessi Pierce