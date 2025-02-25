NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues Gretzky pursuit for Capitals against Flames

Other games Tuesday

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN4, TVAS)

David Pastrnak will try to extend his 14-game point streak (27 points; 11 goals, 16 assists) for the Bruins (27-24-7), who will look to end a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) and get their first win since the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Maple Leafs (35-20-2) have won two in a row and five of six. Captain Auston Matthews has nine points (one goal, eight assists) during a six-game point streak for Toronto.

Anaheim Ducks at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG-B)

Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres (23-27-5) look to keep rolling after an 8-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday, their fifth in six games. Dahlin had two goals and two assists in the game and has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) during a six-game point streak. The Ducks (25-24-7) look to regroup after a 5-4 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Anaheim had won seven of eight previously. Ducks forward Alex Killorn is one assist shy of 300 for his NHL career.

Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO)

The Canadiens (26-26-5) will try to build on a 5-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday that ended a three-game losing streak and snapped a five-game slide in Canada’s capital city. Cole Caufield, the 15th pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, scored on Saturday and needs one point for 200 in his NHL career. Sebastian Aho, who played for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, has five points (three goals, two assists) during a three-game point streak for the Hurricanes (33-20-4), who have lost four of their past five games.

Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+)

Zach Werenski, who led the 4 Nations Face-Off with six points (six assists) for the United States, will try to extend a 22-game home point streak (14 goals, 27 assists) for the Blue Jackets (27-22-8). The Stars (37-18-2) go for their fourth win in a row in the finale of a six-game road trip. Jason Robertson has four goals in his past three games, including a hat trick in a 4-3 win at the New York Islanders on Sunday, the same day younger brother Nicholas Robertson had two goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks.

New York Rangers at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG)

Adam Fox has a six-game point streak (seven points; two goals, five assists) and Jonathan Quick, the first U.S. goalie to win 400 NHL games, could play in his 800th NHL game for the Rangers (28-25-4). Kyle Palmieri has scored in three straight for the Islanders (25-24-7), who have lost three in a row and four of five, and had a six-game home winning streak end with a 4-3 loss against the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, KHN, KONG)

Robert Thomas has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak for the Blues (26-26-6), who are 3-1-2 in their past six games after a 3-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Shane Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his past 10 games for the Kraken (25-30-4), including a goal in a 4-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS)

The Panthers (34-21-3) will play their second straight game without Matthew Tkachuk (57 points; 22 goals, 35 assists), who was injured while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Predators (20-29-7) look to regroup after a 5-0 loss against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday that put them 3-7-0 in their past 10 games.

Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNDET)

Minnesota (34-19-4) goes for its fourth win in a row and second against the Red Wings (29-22-6) in four days after a 4-3 overtime win at Detroit on Saturday. Alex DeBrincat has goals in three straight and 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak for the Red Wings, who have points in nine of their past 10 games (8-1-1).

Chicago Blackhawks at Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN)

Clayton Keller hopes to extend a four-game point streak (six points; two goals, four assists) for Utah (25-24-9) after registering two assists in a 2-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. The Blackhawks (17-33-7) have lost three in a row and six of seven.