Husso traded to Ducks by Red Wings for future considerations

Goaltender will be assigned to AHL, can become UFA after season

Husso

Ville Husso was traded to the Anaheim Ducks by the Detroit Red Wings on Monday for future considerations.

The 30-year-old goaltender is 1-5-2 with a 3.69 goals-against average and .866 save percentage in nine NHL games (eight starts) this season. He is 8-4-0 with a 2.70 GAA, .912 save percentage and two shutouts in 13 games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

Husso, who will be assigned to Anaheim's AHL affiliate in San Diego, can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round (No. 94) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Husso is 70-45-18 with a 3.05 GAA, .901 save percentage and seven shutouts in 141 regular-season games (135 starts) with the Blues and Red Wings. He is 2-5 with a 3.67 GAA, .890 save percentage and one shutout in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games (six starts).

The Ducks (25-24-7), who are 7-1-1 in their past nine games, are six points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference.

Their goaltending duties have been split this season between veteran John Gibson and Lukas Dostal. Gibson, 31, is 9-9-2 with a 2.66 GAA and .916 save percentage in 24 games (23 starts) this season. Dostal, 24, is 16-13-5 with a 2.92 GAA, .910 save percentage and one shutout in 34 games (31 starts).

