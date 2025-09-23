NHL Status Report: Ovechkin skates in noncontact jersey before Capitals practice

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin skated in a noncontact jersey Tuesday for the first time since the Capitals captain sustained a lower-body injury a few minutes into the first day of training camp Sept. 18. Ovechkin did not stay on the ice for practice, but coach Spencer Carbery said he's not concerned. “[There’s] still plenty of runway in training camp with a decent amount of time for him to get back and get a bunch of practices under his belt and potentially get into some preseason games,” Carbery said. Defenseman Martin Fehervary (meniscus surgery) and forward Justin Sourdif (illness) skated in regular jerseys after wearing noncontact jerseys last week.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll has taken a leave of absence from the Maple Leafs to attend to a personal family matter. The team is asking that the goalie's privacy be respected.

New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin (lower body) is skating on his own but remains day to day. The forward left practice early on Sept. 19 for what Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said was '"precautionary reasons." New York hosts the Boston Bruins in a preseason game Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, MSG).

Utah Mammoth

Logan Cooley is day to day with an undisclosed injury after the forward left a 3-2 preseason loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in the third period. Cooley took a hit along the boards from Avalanche forward Zakhar Bardakov and did not return. Coach Andre Tourigny also told the Mammoth website that forwards Barrett Hayton and Jack McBain (each undisclosed) are day to day, forward Alex Kerfoot (lower body) remains week to week and forward Liam O'Brien is "coming along" from a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin (soreness) has not skated at camp for precautionary reasons, and coach Rod Brind'Amour said Sunday his top defenseman, along with defenseman Jalen Chatfield (hip), may be held out for the preseason. "I think we've made the decision that we're just going to overly hold them off ... it's just not worth it at this point,” Brind’Amour told the Hurricanes website. “I think if we were starting (the regular season) today, they'd be in the lineup. But we're not." Carolina plays its first preseason game Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning and opens its regular season against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 9.

Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak practiced Monday for the first time in training camp. The forward was not on the ice last week because of tendinitis in his knee, but he’s not concerned about the injury. Pastrnak skated on the top line with left wing Morgan Geekie and center Elias Lindholm. Boston plays a preseason game at the Rangers on Tuesday.

New York Islanders

Kashawn Aitcheson (lower body) was back on the ice Tuesday after the defenseman was injured during the Islanders' 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The 19-year-old was New York's third pick of the first round (No. 17) at the 2025 NHL Draft (Matthew Schaefer, Victor Eklund).

New Jersey Devils

Stefan Noesen is "weeks away" from a return to the ice, Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday. The forward re-injured a groin injury this summer and had surgery this offseason.

Chicago Blackhawks

Andre Burakovsky (lower body) partially practiced Monday after staying off the ice Sunday. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said the forward sustained “a little bit of a tweak, but he’ll be fine.” Burakovsky, who was acquired from the Kraken for forward Joe Veleno on June 21, had 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 79 games last season. Forwards Landon Slaggert and Brett Seney did not practice Monday after leaving the ice early Sunday. They are day to day.

Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann is day to day with a lower-body injury, the Kraken announced Sunday. The forward is entering his fifth season with Seattle; he played all 82 games in 2024-25 and had 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists). The team also announced center Nathan Villeneuve (lower body) will miss the remainder of training camp. Villeneuve was a second-round pick (No. 63) by the Kraken at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy did not practice again Sunday after missing a scrimmage Friday. "It's player management, so he'll be out probably a few days, latest hopefully a week and then he'll be back in there," coach Jon Cooper said Saturday. He added there is no concern his No. 1 goalie would not be ready for the start of the season, which begins Oct. 9 against the Senators.