Gudas to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Ducks game

Radko Gudas will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The Anaheim Ducks defenseman is facing discipline for kneeing against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 15:47 of the second period of the Ducks' 6-4 loss at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Gudas received a major penalty and game misconduct on the play, which resulted in Matthews exiting the game with a lower-body injury.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: kneeing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.