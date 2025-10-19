NHL Status Report: Kane out for Red Wings with upper-body injury

Patrick Kane

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane (upper body) will not play against the Edmonton Oilers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN) after the forward crashed hard into the boards during the Red Wings' 2-1 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. Kane took one shift in overtime and then did not practice Saturday. ... Lucas Raymond (upper body) is questionable Sunday; the forward missed his second straight game Friday and is day to day. Raymond sustained the injury on a hit during the second period of a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 13.

Washington Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) practiced in a noncontact jersey again Saturday and will not play against the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE). The Capitals center missed his second straight game Friday, a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. Dubois participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. Washington coach Spencer Carbery said Dubois is questionable to return Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken. … Forward Ethen Frank was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Seattle Kraken

Brandon Montour has taken a temporary leave of absence to attend to a family matter, the Kraken announced Saturday prior to their 4-3 overtime win at Toronto. The defenseman has four assists and is plus-3 in four games this season. … Frederick Gaudreau is out 4-6 weeks because of an upper-body injury; the forward did not return to a 4-3 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday after taking a hit from defenseman Tyler Kleven in the final minute of the second period. Gaudreau has one assist in four games. ... Seattle recalled forward John Hayden from Coachella Valley of the AHL.

Vegas Golden Knights

Mark Stone left a 6-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday after the Golden Knights captain fell awkwardly at 14:20 of the third period. Stone had four points in the game (two goals, two assists) prior to the injury. “Obviously, he didn't come back, so we'll see how he's doing,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I'll have a better answer for you [Monday].” Stone is second in the NHL with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in six games; teammate Jack Eichel leads with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists).

Chicago Blackhawks

Jason Dickinson (undisclosed) is day to day and will be a game-time decision against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center in Chicago on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13). The forward was able to finish the Blackhawks' 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks on Friday. Dickinson has two points (one goal, one assist) in five games this season.

Los Angeles Kings

Darcy Kuemper (lower body) practiced Saturday and could travel with the Kings for a five-game road trip that begins Tuesday at the St. Louis Blues, according to LA Kings Insider. The goalie hasn't played since Oct. 13, a 4-3 shootout loss at Minnesota. Kuemper is 0-2-1 with a 3.35 goals-against average and an .868 save percentage in three games this season. Pheonix Copley was acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday and backed up Anton Forsberg against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, a a 4-3 overtime loss. ... Anze Kopitar (foot) is week to week; the center did not play in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, the first time in four seasons Kopitar missed a game because of injury. ... Corey Perry practiced Friday in a regular jersey but did not play Saturday; the forward has been out since having knee surgery Sept. 12 for an injury sustained during a pre-training camp skate. He was expected to be out 6-8 weeks.

Florida Panthers

Niko Mikkola left a 3-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in the second period because of an upper-body injury. Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he expects to have an update on the defenseman Monday. Mikkola has been held without a point in seven games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Jacob Bryson was placed in concussion protocol during the Sabres’ 3-0 win against the Panthers on Saturday. The defenseman was injured on a hit from Jonah Gadjovich early in the first period. Bryson has one assist and is plus-1 in five games.

Montreal Canadiens

Kaiden Guhle (lower body) will miss 4-6 weeks, the Canadiens announced before their 4-3 loss to the New York Rangers at Bell Centre on Saturday. The defenseman had an assist in 16:10 of ice time in Montreal's 3-2 victory against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Guhle has one goal and one assist in five games this season. ... The Canadiens were also without forwards Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach on Saturday; each is day to day with a lower-body injury. Forward Owen Beck was recalled from Laval of the AHL on an emergency basis.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov (illness) missed his second straight game Saturday, a 3-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kucherov has three points (two goals, one assist) in four games for the Lightning (1-3-2). He is three points shy of becoming the second player in franchise history to get 1,000 career points (Steven Stamkos, 1,137).

Colorado Avalanche

Joel Kiviranta (lower body) is out indefinitely, the Avalanche announced before their 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The forward played 10:29 in a 4-1 victory against the Blue Jackets on Thursday. Kiviranta has been held without a point in five games this season.

Nashville Predators

Jonathan Marchessault is day to day with a lower-body injury and missed the Predators’ 4-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. The forward is tied for the team lead with four points (two goals, two assists) in five games.

Minnesota Wild

Zach Bogosian (lower body) is day to day and missed a 2-1 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Wild defenseman was injured blocking a shot in the second period of a 5-1 loss to the Capitals on Friday. Bogosian was replaced by David Jiricek.

New York Islanders

Alexander Romanov did not play in a 4-3 win at Ottawa on Saturday because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman missed practice Friday and is day to day. Adam Boqvist replaced Romanov in the Islanders lineup.

