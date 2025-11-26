NHL Status Report: Jarry back for Penguins against Sabres

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury to start for the Penguins against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B). The goalie is 5-2-0 with a 2.60 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in seven games. ... Forward Bryan Rust, usually on the first line with center Sidney Crosby, will play after missing the past two practices because of an illness. ... Forward Ville Koivunen will return after being out three games with a lower-body injury, and forward Tristan Broz is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Forward Ben Kindel will be a healthy scratch Wednesday as part of his development plan, Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said.