NHL Status Report: Jarry back for Penguins against Sabres
Pionk out for Jets; Werenski good to go, Marchenko out for Blue Jackets
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury to start for the Penguins against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B). The goalie is 5-2-0 with a 2.60 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in seven games. ... Forward Bryan Rust, usually on the first line with center Sidney Crosby, will play after missing the past two practices because of an illness. ... Forward Ville Koivunen will return after being out three games with a lower-body injury, and forward Tristan Broz is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Forward Ben Kindel will be a healthy scratch Wednesday as part of his development plan, Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said.
Winnipeg Jets
Neal Pionk skated at the start of the morning skate, but the defenseman won't play at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW) because of a lower-body injury. Pionk was injured in the first period of a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. "He skated yesterday. He tried again today," Jets coach Scott Arniel said. "He just doesn't feel quite right, so day to day." With Pionk out, rookie Elias Salomonsson will make his NHL debut. The 21-year-old has six assists in 17 games with Manitoba of the American Hockey League this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Zach Werenski will play for the Blue Jackets against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360), after leaving late in the second period of a 5-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday. He has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 23 games this season and is second in the NHL in ice time per game (26:26). … Forwards Kirill Marchenko (upper body) and Mathieu Olivier (upper body) will not play against Toronto. Marchenko was injured at the morning skate Monday and did not play; Oliver was injured in the first period.
Anaheim Ducks
Lukas Dostal is day to day for the Ducks with an upper-body injury and will not dress against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNP). The goalie allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and is 11-5-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 17 games this season. Ville Husso was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League and will back up Petr Mrazek against the Canucks.
Detroit Red Wings
Simon Edvinsson will miss his third straight game when the Red Wings host the Nashville Predators on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, FDSNSO) because of an illness. The defenseman has six points (three goals, three assists) in 21 games this season. ... Forward J.T. Compher will be a game-time decision because of an illness. The forward has six points (three goals, three assists) in 23 games.
New Jersey Devils
Evgenii Dadonov will "miss some time" for the Devils because of an undisclosed injury, coach Sheldon Keefe said. The forward was injured in a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday and did not practice Tuesday. Keefe said Dadonov would not play against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN2). "Not available tonight. Won't be available for a period of time, which we don't quite know," he said. Dadonov, who has no points in five games this season, missed 17 games earlier this season with a hand fracture.
Colorado Avalanche
Joel Kiviranta will return for the Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT). The forward, who has missed 17 games with a lower-body injury, has no points in five games this season. ... Forwards Gavin Brindley and Logan O'Connor are not close to returning, coach Jared Bednar said. Brindley sustained a lower-body injured in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Nov. 20 and has missed two straight games. O'Connor has not played this season after undergoing preseason hip surgery.
Buffalo Sabres
Josh Norris could return for the Sabres this weekend, coach Lindy Ruff said on Tuesday. The forward took line rushes and was on the first power-play unit at practice. He has missed 20 games since he sustained an upper-body injury in the Sabres first game of the season but will not play at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B). "Not quite ready yet," Ruff said. "I wouldn't rule [a return this weekend] out."
New York Rangers
Jonathan Quick was placed on injured reserve Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. The goalie last played on Saturday, making 37 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth. He didn't dress for the Rangers in a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday, but skated on his own Tuesday. Dylan Garand, who was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League, was the backup on Monday. … Forward J.T. Miller and defenseman Will Borgen, each out with an upper-body injury, skated in noncontact jerseys. Miller missed his second straight game on Monday, and Borgen has missed four in a row. The Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2).
Vancouver Canucks
Kevin Lankinen will not travel with the Canucks due to personal reasons for their four-game road trip, which begins at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNP). The goalie is 4-7-2 with a 3.63 goals-against average and .880 save percentage in 13 games (12 starts) this season. Vancouver, which is also without goalie Thatcher Demko due to a lower-body injury, recalled Jiri Patera from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions on Tuesday.
Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi was placed on injured reserve Tuesday retroactive to Nov. 14. The forward sustained a lower-body injury in a 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks that day and has missed the past five games. Forward Justin Robidas was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, and is expected to play against the New York Rangers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2).