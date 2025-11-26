NHL On Tap: Celebrini plays against MacKinnon when Sharks visit Avalanche

There are 15 games on the schedule for Wednesday, including one nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Celebrini vs. MacKinnon

The top two scorers in the NHL will face off when the San Jose Sharks (11-9-3) visit the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT). Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon leads the League with 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 22 games, and is a big reason Colorado (16-1-5) has won nine straight games. San Jose center Macklin Celebrini is tied for second with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 23 games. MacKinnon was one of the first six players named to Team Canada's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Can Celebrini make it at age 19 in his second NHL season?