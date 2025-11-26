NHL On Tap: Celebrini plays against MacKinnon when Sharks visit Avalanche

Blackhawks host Wild in 'Foligno Face-Off' for cancer fundraising; Canadiens travel to Mammoth in game of old vs. new

Celebrini MacKinnon

© Getty Images / Ashley Potts/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are 15 games on the schedule for Wednesday, including one nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Celebrini vs. MacKinnon

The top two scorers in the NHL will face off when the San Jose Sharks (11-9-3) visit the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT). Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon leads the League with 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 22 games, and is a big reason Colorado (16-1-5) has won nine straight games. San Jose center Macklin Celebrini is tied for second with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 23 games. MacKinnon was one of the first six players named to Team Canada's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Can Celebrini make it at age 19 in his second NHL season?

Foligno Face-Off

"The Foligno Face-Off" launches when the Minnesota Wild visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). This is Hockey Fights Cancer Month, and Wild forward Marcus Foligno and Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno are teaming with the V Foundation to raise funds for a breast cancer research grant in memory of their mother, Janis. Fans can donate to Team Marcus or Team Nick and follow the sibling rivalry when the Wild (12-7-4) and Blackhawks (10-8-4) play Wednesday, Jan. 27, March 17 and March 19. Each donor is entered to win a Hockey Fights Cancer jersey signed by the brothers, plus a signed puck from your team's Foligno.

Ovechkin honored

Alex Ovechkin will be honored by the Washington Capitals (12-9-2) when they host the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW) at Capital One Arena. After breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894 goals last season, Ovechkin became the first player to score 900 goals and the 24th to reach 1,500 games. The 40-year-old forward continues THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer, donating money for each regular-season goal he scores the rest of his career, matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment. It goes to pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer. The Jets (12-9-0) have lost two straight in the absence of goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who is sidelined 4-6 weeks after knee surgery.

STL@WSH: Ovechkin doubles lead with milestone goal

Oldest vs. newest

This is the 108th anniversary of the founding of the NHL in Montreal. The League's oldest team, the Montreal Canadiens (11-7-3), will visit its newest, the Utah Mammoth (12-8-3), at Delta Center (9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN2, RDS). The Canadiens ended an 0-4-1 skid with a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 22. The Mammoth are 3-1-3 in their past seven and hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Logan Cooley had five points (four goals, one assist) in a 5-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, becoming the first player in Utah history to score four goals in one game.

Don't sleep on Seattle

Who predicted the Seattle Kraken (11-5-6) would be second in the Pacific Division a quarter of the way into the season? They don't have a player in the top 100 in scoring and average 2.59 goals per game, 29th in the NHL, but they're allowing just 2.55 goals per game, second behind the Avalanche (2.18). They will have to limit a potent offense when they host the Dallas Stars (13-5-4) at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, SN360).

The schedule

Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, FDSNSO)

Calgary Flames at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN360)

Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP)

St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN2)

Boston Bruins at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, TVAS)

Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B)

Winnipeg Jets at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW)

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FSNSO, MSG 2)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360)

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT)

Montreal Canadiens at Utah Mammoth (9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN2, RDS)

Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2)

Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNP)

Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, SN360)

