Thanksgiving eve games to watch debated by NHL.com

15-game slate includes Celebrini-MacKinnon matchup, Islanders hosting Bruins

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

What better way to prepare for a holiday feast than with a pre-emptive feast of hockey?

Yes, that's right, the day before Thanksgiving is a cornucopia of puck with 30 of the League's 32 teams in action across 15 games.

For those countries that don't celebrate the holiday, or have already celebrated -- hello to our Canadian friends -- it is just a wild Wednesday of non-stop action featuring the game's biggest stars and hottest teams.

So, which games require the most attention while you channel surf with one hand and stir the gravy with the other?

We asked a panel of NHL.com writers for their insight.

Here are their answers.

Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers

The Flyers (11-7-3) and Panthers enter this one at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP) each with 25 points in the standings, but it will be worth watching if one of them can round out its game. For the Flyers, it's about finding more offense. They have had 25 shots on goal or fewer in 12 of their 21 games, leading to an average of 2.67 goals per game, seventh fewest in the NHL. The Panthers (12-9-1) are scoring at a higher rate than last season even without injured forwards Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, but they're allowing 3.05 goals per game, up from the 2.72 they allowed last season. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

If you want to be entertained, this is the game for it. The Bruins (13-11-0) travel to UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, TVAS) with two of the game's elite scorers in tow. We all know about David Pastrnak, who is on pace for another season of 40 or more goals and leads the team with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 24 games. But nobody has more goals this season than Morgan Geekie, who is tied with Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche with 17. Since Jan. 1, no player has more regular-season goals than Geekie (42). The Islanders (13-8-2) counter with Bo Horvat, who is tied for third on the NHL's goal list with 14, entering Tuesday. But it's defenseman Matthew Schaefer who is most likely to steal the show. The smooth-skating front runner for the Calder Trophy recently turned 18, but plays like a 10-year veteran. He plays a lot and he impacts the game all over the ice. Don't blink during this one. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

NYI@UTA: Schaefer crushes Barzal's dish into the net for OT-winning goal

Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings

The Predators (6-12-4) must be desperate heading into this game against the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, FDSNSO). After general manager Barry Trotz publicly said he needed more from the players, they allowed a goal 11 seconds into a home game against the Florida Panthers and went on to lose 8-3 on Monday. They're 1-6-2 in their past nine and last in the NHL at 6-12-4. Forward Filip Forsberg called it "a very urgent situation." The Red Wings (13-9-1) are second in the tight Atlantic Division, one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning, one ahead of the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils

The Devils (14-7-1) desperately needed some home cooking for the holidays after losing three straight (0-3-0) to end a five-game road trip last week and got just that by extending their season-opening home point streak to nine games (8-0-1) with a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. New Jersey is one of two teams in the NHL without a regulation loss at home (Colorado Avalanche, 8-0-2). They'll look to equal the Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts record of 10 games to begin a season without a regulation home loss when they host the St. Louis Blues (7-10-6) at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN2). The franchise record (8-0-2) occurred Oct. 8-Dec. 6, 2016. The Blues had a three-game point streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss at the New York Rangers on Monday and have lost 14 of their past 18 games (4-8-6). -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins

It's been fun watching the Sabres (9-9-4) recover nicely from a five-game slide (0-4-1) heading into their pre-holiday clash with the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B). Buffalo has won four of its past five after a 4-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, led by Tage Thompson. The 28-year-old center scored in his sixth straight game and leads Buffalo with 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 22 games. He's also building a solid case for his inclusion on the U.S. team at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Meanwhile, the Penguins (10-6-5) have lost five of their past six (1-2-3) and look to avoid a fourth-straight home loss (0-2-1) after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. -- William Douglas, staff writer

BUF@DET: Thompson crashes the net for nice goal

Winnipeg Jets at Washington Capitals

I'm curious to see if Eric Comrie can step up and fill a huge void for the Winnipeg Jets (12-9-0) with goalie Connor Hellebuyck out at least a month after undergoing knee surgery Saturday. Hellebuyck won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie last season, and decided to deal with a nagging injury. He has an 8-6-0 record in 14 starts with a 2.51 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. Comrie is a good backup with a 4-3-0 record, 2.87 GAA and .899 save percentage in seven starts. He didn't get any offensive help in a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, making 27 saves, and will be in a tough spot again against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (12-9-2) at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNW). Ovechkin had an assist in a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. He has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 23 games this season. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

It has been an up-and-down start for the Rangers, to say the least. They have been great on the road and have struggled mightily at home, resulting in a record (11-11-2) hovering around a .500 points percentage. It's not what anyone expected when Mike Sullivan was named coach before the season, and though we are just past the quarter point of the season, the Rangers need to start winning on a more consistent basis. It won't be easy against the Hurricanes (14-6-2), who have the best record in the Eastern Conference and are 6-2-1 at home. And they have former Rangers defensemen K'Andre Miller helping lead a defense that is missing Jaccob Slavin. I'm sure it will be a nice, friendly reunion of these two division foes at Lenovo Center (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2) the night before Thanksgiving. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks (10-8-4) may not be so thankful to have the Wild coming into United Center for a nationally televised pre-Thanksgiving matchup (8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The Wild (12-7-4) have been feasting on the opposition, winning five consecutive games, the past two by shutout, and getting points in eight straight (7-0-1). The Blackhawks have lost each of their past three games, losing each in regulation, including 9-3 to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. But Chicago has been a must-watch this season with Connor Bedard lighting it up with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games. Nothing changes with a mini-slump, especially with the Wild rolling into the Windy City on a heater led by goalie Jesper Wallstedt, who has three shutouts in his past four starts. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche

Two of the top point producers in the NHL this season -- and potential teammates on Canada's Olympic team -- will go head-to-head when Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks visit Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT). MacKinnon leads the NHL with 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 22 games, helping propel the Avalanche (16-1-5) to the top of the League standings. In just his second NHL season, Celebrini is three behind with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 23 games for the surprising Sharks (11-9-3), who are 11-5-1 since an 0-4-2 start. Celebrini and MacKinnon each scored goals in San Jose's 3-2 overtime win in their first meeting of this season on Nov. 1. Colorado has won nine in a row since then. MacKinnon was already selected to Canada's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Celebrini, 19, is making a strong case to join MacKinnon on the team. -- Tom Gulitti, Senior Writer

UTA@SJS: Celebrini, with 3rd career hat trick, lifts the Sharks over the Mammoth in OT

Montreal Canadiens at Utah Mammoth

Two of my favorite up-and-coming teams fighting it out the night before Thanksgiving at Delta Center (9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN2, RDS)? Count me in. These are two teams that I picked to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring and even though each team has tailed off from its early season success, I stand by my picks. The Canadiens (11-7-3) boast Nick Suzuki (five goals, 18 assists) and Cole Caufield (13 goals, nine assists), plus reigning Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson and Calder hopeful Ivan Demidov. The Mammoth (12-8-3) have Nick Schmaltz (10 goals, 12 assists) and Clayton Keller (eight goals, 12 assists), in addition to rising stars Logan Cooley (13 goals, eight assists) and JJ Peterka (nine goals, seven assists). Each team could use some points. Sounds like the recipe for a great game to me. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks

Before I fill up on turkey and stuffing on Thursday, I'm going to feast my eyes on the Anaheim Ducks (14-7-1), one of the big surprises this season, when they play the Vancouver Canucks (9-12-2) at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNP). Perhaps it's the Joel Quenneville effect; perhaps it's young players maturing into their games more or it's a combination, but the Ducks have been a fun group to watch. They've won three of their past four, each a one-goal game, and are showcasing young talent, from Leo Carlsson to Cutter Gauthier to Beckett Sennecke. The Ducks have pluck again. Sign me up for this one. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

OTT@ANA: Sennecke strikes on Gauthier's brilliant set-up

Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights

Ottawa (11-7-4) quietly having gone 10-5-4 without heart-and-soul Brady Tkachuk in the lineup is one of the best early-season stories in the NHL for me. This will be a great test against a talented Golden Knights team to see what the Senators recipe for success has been in overcoming the loss of the 26-year-old, who injured his thumb Oct. 13 and underwent surgery four days later. Unless he makes a surprise appearance at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2), expectations are that he'll be back against the St. Louis Blues on Friday, which would be the ideal Thanksgiving scenario, given that he'd be playing in his hometown. Nine Senators already have at least 10 points, showing they've picked up the offensive slack in Tkachuk's absence. On the other hand, the Golden Knights (10-5-7) will attempt to get back on track after being thumped 5-1 by the Utah Mammoth on Monday. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

