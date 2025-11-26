Matthews to return for Maple Leafs against Blue Jackets

Center has missed past 5 games with lower-body injury; Knies, Roy also back

Matthews TOR playing status Nov 26

© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Auston Matthews will return to the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360).

The center and Toronto captain has missed the past five games because of a lower-body injury. He last played on Nov. 11 and had previously not missed a game this season after missing 15 last year because of an upper-body injury.

"It's been a tough couple weeks, but I think over the last four, five days or so, skating, practicing, started to feel really good day after day," Matthews said after the morning skate Wednesday. "Stacked some positive momentum and feel like I'm ready to go."

Matthews has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 17 games this season.

"It's a boost, right? Boost for our team, for a morale, getting our captain back, for sure," Toronto coach Craig Berube said.

Forwards Matthew Knies (lower body) and Nicolas Roy (upper body) will also each return to the lineup Wednesday after missing the past three games.

"I feel great. I feel a lot better," Knies said. "I'm just excited to get back in the lineup. It [stinks] watching. You just want to be out there and help the guys. So, happy to do that today.

"I think every one of us are, that are out right now, is itching to get back and just help out. I'm glad that I can come in healthy and make an impact and hopefully help us win."

Toronto (9-10-3) was 1-3-1 without Matthews and enters Wednesday last in the Eastern Conference.

"It's great to get the guys back but that doesn't change, right?" Berube said. "We need to play better and we need everybody to play better. It's a big game for sure. Start of a road trip to get us on the right foot here. But let's focus on the process of how we've got to get that done."

