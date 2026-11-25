Washington Capitals

Vincent Desharnais could return when the Capitals host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP+). The defenseman, who has missed the past 12 games after having an appendectomy on Oct. 21, went through his third consecutive practice with full contact Tuesday. "At this point I would consider him day to day," coach Spencer Carbery said. "He looks solid. He's participated in all the drills. He looked like he was moving well. Didn't notice anything that would restrict him." ... Defenseman Rasmus Sandin, who is recovering from ACL surgery in April, participated in his first practice with full contact Tuesday and continues to move closer to returning. "He's almost got every single box checked other than being cleared to play," Carbery said. "Now it's just a matter of time, and I'm not going to set a timeline on it. It's significant injury, so it's not just something that you get cleared for contact and then your back in two or three days. So, I don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but he's getting close." ... Carbery said he expects forward Anthony Beauvillier to be available against the Flyers after being excused from practice Tuesday for personal reasons.