Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Palmieri placed on injured reserve by Islanders
Malkin could return for Penguins; Hallander injured in Oilers loss
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New York Islanders
Kyle Palmieri (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by the Islanders on Tuesday. The forward left at 6:17 of the second period in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday after his right leg wrapped around the right post following a collision with Maple Leafs forward Easton Cowan. Palmier has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 23 games this season. ... Forward Calum Ritchie was recalled from Hamilton of the American Hockey League. … Defenseman Ryan Pulock (upper body) will be out 1-2 weeks and miss his third straight game when the Islanders host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN). Pulock was injured in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 19. He has four assists and is plus-7 in 17 games this season while averaging 17:35 of ice time.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin could return from an upper-body injury for the Penguins against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNW). The forward, who has missed Pittsburgh’s past two games, practiced on the first line Tuesday with Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell. … Forward Bryan Rust, who has missed 13 games with a lower-body injury, practiced in a noncontact jersey. "Geno was full contact, full participant. Rust got a little bit of contact there as it went on, started off noncontact," coach Dan Muse said. "But there's no change in status in regards to Rust or anybody else that's been out for a while.
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Edmonton Oilers
Filip Hallander sustained a lower-body injury in the Oilers’ 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The forward left in the first period after his fifth shift. “Yeah, that wasn’t good,” coach Mike Babcock said after the game. Hallander has one goal in 15 games this season for Edmonton, which hosts the Seattle Kraken on Friday (8 p.m. ET; SN, KONG, Prime Video).
Boston Bruins
James Hagens returned to Bruins practice in a noncontact jersey Tuesday, three weeks after the rookie forward was injured on a cross-check in a game against the Penguins on Nov. 5. "I don't know exactly," coach Marco Sturm said of when Hagens might return. "But this is what I told you last time, that this is the next block, the next block is in the (noncontact) jersey and that's what he did today. He's been really really good. We're really happy about his progress here and we go from there." Hagens said he felt back to normal, without any limitations, though he did not know when to expect to play in a game. "It was kind of a weird play and I felt it right away," Hagens said. "That's what made me know to get off (the ice)." Hagens has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 17 games this season.
Washington Capitals
Vincent Desharnais could return when the Capitals host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP+). The defenseman, who has missed the past 12 games after having an appendectomy on Oct. 21, went through his third consecutive practice with full contact Tuesday. "At this point I would consider him day to day," coach Spencer Carbery said. "He looks solid. He's participated in all the drills. He looked like he was moving well. Didn't notice anything that would restrict him." ... Defenseman Rasmus Sandin, who is recovering from ACL surgery in April, participated in his first practice with full contact Tuesday and continues to move closer to returning. "He's almost got every single box checked other than being cleared to play," Carbery said. "Now it's just a matter of time, and I'm not going to set a timeline on it. It's significant injury, so it's not just something that you get cleared for contact and then your back in two or three days. So, I don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but he's getting close." ... Carbery said he expects forward Anthony Beauvillier to be available against the Flyers after being excused from practice Tuesday for personal reasons.
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