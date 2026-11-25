EDMONTON -- The battle between the top two teams in the Pacific Division lived up to its billing on Tuesday in what was the first encounter between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers this season.
Golden Knights topple Oilers in battle of best teams in Pacific Division
Vegas, which has gone 6-1-4 in November, comes away with 'four-point swing' against Edmonton
© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
What is quickly turning into a two-horse race got a little closer with Vegas pulling out a 5-3 win at Rogers Place to climb within three points of Edmonton for first place in the division.
“That’s always the goal (to win division),” Vegas forward Mitch Marner said. “You know these games are never going to be easy, and every game matters. We’re happy with the win tonight. We try to take what we can out of this game, take the positives, learn from the negatives and get ready for the next one.”
The Golden Knights (15-6-5) are on a good run as we approach Thanksgiving in the United States, having won two straight with a record of 6-1-4 in November. As a result, they have chipped away at the Oilers (17-6-4), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).
The San Jose Sharks are third in the Pacific, but they are 11 points behind Vegas with a record of 11-13-2.
“It was a four-point swing and it’s obviously two really good teams going at it,” Vegas forward Nic Dowd said. “That’s a high-level team. They play really good hockey for three periods, and it’s good for us to understand that and come into this building and play that way and stay consistent with it regardless of the score. When they came back to tie it up, I thought we responded well.”
Dowd was a key reason for that response.
After the Oilers scored twice in the second period, including a goal from Connor McDavid at 19:41 to tie it 2-2, it was Dowd who got the Golden Knights back on track early in the third, scoring from in front at 2:08.
Jack Eichel then scored his second of the game to make it 4-2 at 5:29, and rookie Trevor Connelly scored his second into an empty net to seal the 5-3 win at 17:28.
It was a tough ending for the Oilers, who were looking to bounce back after they concluded their six-game road trip with a 5-4 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, a game they led 4-1 with less than 10 minutes remaining in the third.
“That was a hard trip for our energy level,” Edmonton forward Mathieu Joseph said. “We don’t have any excuses in our team, we came here and wanted to win. We felt like we didn’t compete hard enough in the first period. I think in the second period we outworked them. It’s a good team over there. They were here for two days and they were prepared.”
Despite the recent rough stretch, Edmonton is still in a good position to finish first in the Pacific, though it will likely have to fend off Vegas the rest of the way.
The Oilers have not finished first in their division since 1986-87, when they went on to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in four seasons.
“There’s ebbs and flows to a hockey season,” McDavid said. “With that being said, we want to be at our best more days than not, and it hasn’t been that way for maybe a week or so. We’ve played a lot of hockey, we’ve traveled a lot, but there’s no excuse. We’ve got to find a way to be more consistent throughout stretches of the games.”
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Edmonton and Vegas have developed a healthy rivalry over the past number of seasons, and there is a good chance the two will have to go through each other again in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Golden Knights defeated the Oilers in the Western Conference Second Round in 2023 en route to winning the Cup for the first time in their history. Edmonton, meanwhile, got past Vegas at the same stage in 2025, when it advanced to the Cup Final before losing to the Florida Panthers for the second consecutive season.
“We beat them, they beat us. We’ve played Dallas a ton too. They’ve beat us, we’ve beat them. Colorado, we played them a ton,” Vegas captain Mark Stone said on Monday. “I think the rivals you get are with teams that you play over and over and over again, and we’ve played those teams over and over again. I think that’s a testament to the product they’ve put on the ice here and the product we’ve put on the ice. It’s two really good teams, two really good organizations that have had a ton of success in the Western Conference.”
Vegas is looking to return to the Final after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games last season.
Winning the division would likely give it the path of least resistance to do so.
“We want to keep climbing in the standings,” Golden Knights coach Ryan Craig said. “We were able to gain two points tonight, and that’s what it is. We’ll see them three more times, we know that for sure.
“But we’re just worried about our game and building our game and continuing to climb. We’ve been able to do that so far this month -- there was a couple of hiccups where we didn’t feel great about our game -- but we kept getting points and were able to keep climbing, and we have to make sure we continue that as we finish off the month.”