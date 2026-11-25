What is quickly turning into a two-horse race got a little closer with Vegas pulling out a 5-3 win at Rogers Place to climb within three points of Edmonton for first place in the division.

“That’s always the goal (to win division),” Vegas forward Mitch Marner said. “You know these games are never going to be easy, and every game matters. We’re happy with the win tonight. We try to take what we can out of this game, take the positives, learn from the negatives and get ready for the next one.”

The Golden Knights (15-6-5) are on a good run as we approach Thanksgiving in the United States, having won two straight with a record of 6-1-4 in November. As a result, they have chipped away at the Oilers (17-6-4), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).

The San Jose Sharks are third in the Pacific, but they are 11 points behind Vegas with a record of 11-13-2.

“It was a four-point swing and it’s obviously two really good teams going at it,” Vegas forward Nic Dowd said. “That’s a high-level team. They play really good hockey for three periods, and it’s good for us to understand that and come into this building and play that way and stay consistent with it regardless of the score. When they came back to tie it up, I thought we responded well.”

Dowd was a key reason for that response.

After the Oilers scored twice in the second period, including a goal from Connor McDavid at 19:41 to tie it 2-2, it was Dowd who got the Golden Knights back on track early in the third, scoring from in front at 2:08.