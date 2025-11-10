NHL Status Report: Trocheck returning for Rangers against Predators

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck wore a regular jersey at the Rangers’ morning skate Monday and will return against the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG, TVAS). The center missed 14 games and was on long-term injured reserve because of an upper-body injury he sustained Oct. 9 against the Buffalo Sabres. “I feel good; just glad to be back now,” Trocheck said. “This was in my head the day I had circled on the calendar. Glad I was able to get back in time." Trocheck has one assist in two games this season. In a corresponding move, forward Matt Rempe (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve. … New York recalled Gabe Perreault from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday; the forward, who was the No. 23 pick at the 2023 NHL Draft, was leading the Rangers’ top affiliate with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in nine games. He skated Monday morning on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller. New York has been shut out five times in seven home games this season (0-6-1). “He's had a number of games [in Hartford] now, and we're hoping that he can bring that confidence to this group,” Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. “We obviously know what his strengths are, and he could potentially help us build some more offense." Perreault was held without a point in five NHL games last season.

Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be out one week with an undisclosed injury, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday before their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNOH). The forward has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 16 games. Nugent-Hopkins will be replaced by forward Mattias Janmark, who will make his season debut. Janmark has been out because of an undisclosed injury. … Zach Hyman will not play Monday but could make his season debut this week; the forward has not played since dislocating his wrist during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Stars on May 27 last season. Edmonton begins a seven-game road trip Wednesday at the Philadelphia Flyers.

Florida Panthers

Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) will have surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss three months. The forward was injured during a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 25. He has three assists in 10 games this season. Gadjovich had three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season, helping the Panthers win their second straight championship. Florida visits Vegas on Monday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS, TVAS).