Global Series Sweden provides teammates unique overseas bonding experience

When Zdeno Chara is asked about Ireland, about the Czech Republic, about the 2010-11 Boston Bruins and the antics they got up to on their season-opening trip overseas, he breaks into a wide grin.

There were no curfews, he admits. No real limits.

So what happened?

“You can’t print it,” he said, through laughter. “It was too many of them. It was almost daily, like there was something almost daily. I think at one point (coach) Claude (Julien) must have said something like, ‘OK, guys, let’s smarten up.’”

There is a twinkle in his eye as he says it, even if he won’t divulge any actual stories. But it’s clear as he describes that trip that there was something special about the time the team spent together out of their usual spaces, out of Boston, out of TD Garden, out of the norm of their hockey lives.

That Bruins team would go on to win the Stanley Cup.

They’re not alone. Since 2008-09, when the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings to win the Cup, after traveling to Stockholm, Sweden to start the season, in the 10 seasons in which the NHL has played regular-season games overseas, six times one of those teams has gone on to lift the Cup. And that doesn’t count the 2018-19 Bruins, who began the season with preseason games in China and made it to Game 7 before bowing to the St. Louis Blues.

Perhaps there’s a little magic in these trips.

It’s something the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins will see for themselves when they face off in Stockholm at the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, with games taking place at Avicii Arena on Friday (2 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN) and Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).

“I think there’s a long-term payoff there, with the bonding,” Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “The context of bonding is critically important. So if you go to the same restaurant, you sit in the same seats every day, your whole team, yeah, they’re together, but you need actually the context to change, to change and reinforce, maybe create new bonds, new friendships, or just a better sense of connection, and that’s a major change in context. So it makes the bonding different, I believe.”

His Panthers, who played in the Global Series last season against the Dallas Stars in Tampere, Finland, went on to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season.