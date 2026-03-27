Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Severson week to week for Blue Jackets
Panthers forward Rodrigues sidelined with broken finger
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Columbus Blue Jackets
Damon Severson is week to week for the Blue Jackets because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman left with 8:21 remaining in the third period of a 2-1 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday after taking a check from Zachary Bolduc. Severson leads Columbus with a plus-18 rating and is second among Blue Jackets defensemen in assists (24) and points (32) in 71 games this season. Columbus (38-23-11) is third in the Metropolitan Division, tied in points with the New York Islanders and one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for second place. The Blue Jackets host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA+).
Florida Panthers
Evan Rodrigues will be out at least two weeks for the Panthers because of a broken finger. The forward left early in the first period after playing one shift in a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Coach Paul Maurice said Rodrigues will know Monday whether he'll need surgery. Rodrigues has 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 69 games this season for the Panthers (35-33-3), who visit the Islanders on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN360).
Ottawa Senators
Thomas Chabot will be out for the rest of the regular season and potentially the first month of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The defenseman is expected to be sidelined 4-8 weeks after having surgery Thursday for a broken arm sustained in a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. Chabot has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) and is plus-6 in 55 games while averaging 22:34 of ice time for the Senators (38-24-10), who are one point behind the Islanders for the second wild card into the playoffs from the East. … Jake Sanderson (upper body) will travel for a two-game road trip to Florida that begins at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN5, TVAS). Coach Travis Green said March 21 that the defenseman could return later this week. Sanderson missed his ninth consecutive game when the Senators lost 4-3 to the Penguins in a shootout Thursday. He has 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) in 62 games and leads Ottawa in time on ice per game (24:49). … Dennis Gilbert (upper body) will be out 2-3 weeks. The defenseman left following a hit along the end boards from Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on March 21. … Lassi Thomson skated Thursday. The defenseman is out with an injury sustained in the second period against the Rangers.
Utah Mammoth
Barrett Hayton is week to week because of an upper-body injury. The forward left a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday after colliding with teammate Jack McBain early in the first period. Hayton has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 67 games for Utah (37-30-6), which holds the first wild card in the West and leads the second-place Nashville Predators by three points. The Mammoth visit the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, Utah16, KCAL).