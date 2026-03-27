NHL Status Report: Severson week to week for Blue Jackets

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot will be out for the rest of the regular season and potentially the first month of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The defenseman is expected to be sidelined 4-8 weeks after having surgery Thursday for a broken arm sustained in a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. Chabot has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) and is plus-6 in 55 games while averaging 22:34 of ice time for the Senators (38-24-10), who are one point behind the Islanders for the second wild card into the playoffs from the East. … Jake Sanderson (upper body) will travel for a two-game road trip to Florida that begins at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN5, TVAS). Coach Travis Green said March 21 that the defenseman could return later this week. Sanderson missed his ninth consecutive game when the Senators lost 4-3 to the Penguins in a shootout Thursday. He has 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) in 62 games and leads Ottawa in time on ice per game (24:49). … Dennis Gilbert (upper body) will be out 2-3 weeks. The defenseman left following a hit along the end boards from Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on March 21. … Lassi Thomson skated Thursday. The defenseman is out with an injury sustained in the second period against the Rangers.