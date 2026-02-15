NHL Unites Pride Cup features Seattle, Vancouver LGBTQ+ teams in 3rd annual event

TORONTO (Feb. 15, 2026) – The National Hockey League in partnership with Pride Tape will host the 2026 NHL Unites Pride Cup for the third consecutive season, featuring members of Vancouver’s The Cutting Edges and the Seattle Pride Hockey Association competing for the Pride Cup trophy on Sat. Feb. 28 and Sun. Mar. 1, in Surrey, British Columbia.

Now in its third year, the expanded two-day event at the North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex will showcase two LGBTQ+ hockey associations leading the way in the Pacific Northwest. The three-game series will see each organization receive a $25,000 donation in support of their continued community impact.

"The Cutting Edges are honored to be part of the NHL Unites Pride Cup alongside great partners like Seattle Pride Hockey Association, the NHL and Pride Tape,” said Kyle McCarthy, president of The Cutting Edges. “This is an opportunity for all of us to celebrate what hockey is all about, community.”

“The NHL Unites Pride Cup is about more than hockey — it’s about visibility, belonging, and showing LGBTQ+ players and fans that this sport is for them,” said Steven Thompson, president of the Seattle Pride Hockey Association. “We’re incredibly proud to share the ice with the Vancouver Cutting Edges and grateful to the NHL for continuing to invest in community-driven inclusion. Moments like this help shape the future of hockey into one that truly welcomes everyone.”

More than 40 players will participate alongside special guests. League partner, the You Can Play Project will conduct an education session for local coaches to help support an arena environment where LGBTQ+ athletes can play as their authentic selves. While Pride Tape’s Jeff McLean and Dean Petruk, who just celebrated the venture’s 10th anniversary, will be on hand to continue their mission of promoting diversity, equality and inclusion through sport.

“Since the inaugural Pride Cup, we’ve seen hockey communities across the League come together to create a welcoming, respectful experience for everyone who loves the game,” said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives, and Legislative Affairs. “At its best, hockey brings people together -- fostering inclusive environments for all who play and love the sport. Our Pride initiatives are one of the many ways we continue to live out that commitment.”

The 2026 NHL Unites Pride Cup is part of a longstanding commitment from the NHL to support LGBTQ+ hockey organizations and to host celebrations of authenticity, including the inaugural NHL All-Star Pride Cup during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto and the 2025 NHL Pride Cup at 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston.

2026 NHL Unites Pride Cup Schedule

All games are free and located at the North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex (10950 126a St, Surrey, BC V3V 0E5) as well as open to the media and public. Capacity is limited.

Saturday, February 28

11:45 A.M. PT: Game 1

Vancouver Cutting Edges vs. Seattle Pride Hockey Association

4:30 P.M. PT: Game 2

Vancouver Cutting Edges vs. Seattle Pride Hockey Association

Sunday, March 1

1:30 P.M. PT: Coaches Training with You Can Play Project

Registration Required HERE

3:30 P.M. PT: Game 3

Vancouver Cutting Edges vs. Seattle Pride Hockey Association