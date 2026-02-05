NHL On Tap: Lightning host Panthers prior to start of Olympic break

There are seven games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
"Battle of Florida" returns
It's been a wild week in Florida, starting with the Tampa Bay Lightning's stunning 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series on Sunday, and ending with the fourth and final "Battle of Florida" of the regular season when the Florida Panthers (29-24-3) visit the Lightning (36-14-1) at Benchmark International Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS). It's a matchup that includes 19 players bound for the Olympic Winter Games Milano-Cortina 2026, with 10 participating from Florida and nine from Tampa Bay. It's a chance for Nikita Kucherov to extend his point streak into double-digits; the forward has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in his nine-game run for the Lightning, who are 18-1-1 in their past 20 games and are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the Eastern Conference lead. The Panthers ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-4 shootout win against the Bruins on Wednesday in the return of forward Brad Marchand, who had missed two games with a lower-body injury and will play for Canada at the Olympics.