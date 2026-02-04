Bjugstad traded to Devils by Blues for Bordeleau

Nick Bjugstad was traded to the New Jersey Devils by the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday for Thomas Bordeleau.

St. Louis also received a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Bjugstad, a 33-year-old forward, has seven points (six goals, one assist) in 35 games this season. He is in the first of a two-year, $3.5 million contract he signed with the Blues on July 1, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Selected by the Florida Panthers in the first round (No. 19) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Bjugstad has 337 points (163 goals, 174 assists) in 795 regular-season games for the Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Arizona Coyotes, Edmonton Oilers, Utah Mammoth and Blues, and eight points (six goals, two assists) in 27 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Devils (28-26-2) are seventh in the Metropolitan Division, 10 points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They host the New York Islanders on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN), their final game before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Bordeleau, who was traded to New Jersey by the San Jose Sharks on July 2, 2025, signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Devils on July 25, 2025, and can become a restricted free agent after the season. Selected by San Jose in the second round (No. 38) of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old forward has 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 59 games with Utica of the American Hockey League this season. He played one NHL game with the Sharks last season and has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 44 regular-season games.

The Blues (20-27-9) are last in the Central Division, 12 points behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card in the Western Conference. They visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT) in their final game before the Olympic break.