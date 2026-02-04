Panarin traded to Kings by Rangers, signs 2-year contract

Artemi Panarin was traded to the Los Angeles Kings by the New York Rangers on Wednesday before signing a two-year, $22 million contract. It has an average annual value of $11 million and begins next season.

In return for the 34-year-old forward, the Kings received forward prospect Liam Greentree and a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. If the Kings win one playoff round this season, the pick will become a second-round pick. If the Kings win two playoff rounds, the Rangers will also receive a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Panarin, who is in the last season of a seven-year, $81.5 million contract he signed with the Rangers on July 1, 2019, waived his full no-movement clause to join the Kings. The Rangers will retain 50 percent of his remaining salary.

Panarin was held out of the past three games for roster management purposes leading up to the roster freeze for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which was at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The first game he missed was a 5-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Jan. 28. The Rangers announced their plans to retool the roster Jan. 16 in a letter to the fans from president and general manager Chris Drury. As part of that letter, he said the Rangers would be saying goodbye to players who have been a part of their recent successes.

The Rangers enter Wednesday last in the Eastern Conference, 18 points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Panarin is a terrific player and a great teammate, and he's good friends with a lot of the guys that are in that dressing room," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said following the loss at the Islanders. "That has an impact on guys. I thought our guys did a great job, just as far as controlling what they can and bringing the right intentions out there. But obviously, he's one of the best Rangers of his generation, and he's not an easy guy to replace, not in the lineup, but everybody understands it."

Panarin was New York's leading scorer every season since joining the team. He has 57 points (19 goals, 38 assists) in 52 games this season and is ninth in team history with 607 points (205 goals, 402 assists). He had 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 46 playoff games for the Rangers and helped them reach the Eastern Conference Final in 2022 and 2024.

Prior to joining the Rangers, Panarin, who was undrafted, played two seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2015-17, winning the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year in 2015-16, and two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2017-19. He has 927 points (321 goals, 606 assists) in 927 regular-season games and 61 points (21 goals, 40 assists in 73 playoff games.

Greentree, a 20-year-old forward, has yet to make his NHL debut. Selected by Los Angeles in the first round (No. 26) of the 2024 NHL Draft, he has 45 points (23 goals, 22 assists) in 34 games with Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League this season.

The Kings (23-17-14), who are fifth in the Pacific Division, are one point behind the Seattle Kraken for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference. Los Angeles visits Seattle on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG).

New York previously traded Carson Soucy to the Islanders on Jan. 26. The 31-year-old defenseman debuted for the Islanders against the Rangers on Jan. 28. He is in the final season of a three-year, $9.75 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) he signed with the Vancouver Canucks on July 1, 2023, and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

NHL.com independent correspondent Stefen Rosner contributed to this report