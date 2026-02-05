NHL Status Report: Dubois back for Capitals tonight

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Washington Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois will return for the Capitals when they host the Nashville Predators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT) after recovering from surgery to repair injuries to abdominal and adductor muscles. Dubois has missed 47 games since he last played against the New York Islanders on Oct. 31."It's a lot better than knowing I'm going to be watching from upstairs," Dubois said. "It's been a long time, a lot of work. We have a training staff here that did an amazing job. I'm extremely grateful for them, my teammates and everybody. It's going to be a fun night." … Goalie Logan Thompson also could return after missing four games with an upper-body injury he sustained in a 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 27. Coach Spencer Carbery said after the morning skate that he had to talk to the Capitals head athletic trainer before determining if Thompson will play in the team's final game before the NHL's break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where Thompson will represent Canada. … Forward Sonny Milano will not play Thursday for personal reasons.