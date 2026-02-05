NHL Status Report: Dubois back for Capitals tonight

Jack Hughes to miss 3rd-straight game for Devils; Anderson day to day for Kings

PLD for Status Report Feb 5 26

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Washington Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois will return for the Capitals when they host the Nashville Predators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT) after recovering from surgery to repair injuries to abdominal and adductor muscles. Dubois has missed 47 games since he last played against the New York Islanders on Oct. 31."It's a lot better than knowing I'm going to be watching from upstairs," Dubois said. "It's been a long time, a lot of work. We have a training staff here that did an amazing job. I'm extremely grateful for them, my teammates and everybody. It's going to be a fun night." … Goalie Logan Thompson also could return after missing four games with an upper-body injury he sustained in a 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 27. Coach Spencer Carbery said after the morning skate that he had to talk to the Capitals head athletic trainer before determining if Thompson will play in the team's final game before the NHL's break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where Thompson will represent Canada. … Forward Sonny Milano will not play Thursday for personal reasons.

New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes (lower body) will miss his third straight game when the Devils host the New York Islanders on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN). The forward, who was named to Team USA's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, was injured during the first period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 29. New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe was unsure if Hughes skated Wednesday after he shot pucks on his own Tuesday. "Jack is just not improved enough to the point that our medical team will let him get out there, so he's not going to be available for tomorrow," Keefe said after practice. "Based on what they've told me, they're not concerned about [him missing the Olympics]. He's in the day-to-day category." Hughes has 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 36 games. ... Nick Bjugstad will make his Devils debut on Thursday. The 33-year-old forward was acquired on Wednesday in a trade with the St. Louis Blues for forward Thomas Bordeleau and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. "As a big centerman, I want to play well defensively, be good on face-offs and contribute on that end," Bjugstad said. "If I can chip in offensively a little bit as well and hold onto pucks, that's usually when I'm playing my best." Bjugstad will likely play a fourth-line role on Thursday, replacing center Luke Glendening.

Los Angeles Kings

Mikey Anderson did not play against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday and it is unclear if he will play at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS, SNE, TVAS). The defenseman is day to day with an upper-body injury he sustained during a 3-2 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Anderson, who has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 54 games this season, was injured on his first shift from a check by Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook, who received a boarding penalty.

San Jose Sharks

Kiefer Sherwood had one shot on goal and four hits in 17:39 in his Sharks debut at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. The forward was acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 19 but hasn't played since Jan. 10 because of an undisclosed injury. "I've been itching for a while and just hoping to try to get back before the before the break; I want to get to know the guys a little bit on the ice," Sherwood said after the morning skate. "Obviously, it's one thing off the ice; they've been extremely welcoming and excited. So, I'm just excited to try to feed them and, yeah, just add to the joy that they come in the rink with every day." Sherwood had 23 points (17 goals, six assists) in 44 games prior to the trade. He can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. "We went and acquired him for a reason, and I think we need to get him in the mix with our group here a little bit," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "When we first got him, he obviously wasn't healthy enough, and now that he's checked a lot of boxes for us to get him in the lineup … we just felt like this is a good opportunity, with [Ryan Reaves] banged up, to get him in." Reaves, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday; he is day to day with an upper-body injury.

