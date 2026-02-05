Huberdeau to have season-ending hip surgery for Flames

Jonathan Huberdeau will be out for the remainder of the season for the Calgary Flames because of hip surgery.

The 32-year-old forward will have surgery in March and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2026-27 season.

Huberdeau has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 50 games this season. He had a goal in a 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, the Flames' final game before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"After extensive evaluation, this was determined to be the best course of action for Jonathan's long-term health and performance," Flames general manager Craig Conroy said. "While it is difficult to lose a player of his caliber, our priority is ensuring he is fully healthy moving forward. Huberdeau has been managing hip-related symptoms throughout the season. The decision to proceed with surgery was made in collaboration with Jonathan, his representative, our medical staff, and specialists to support his long-term well-being."

In four seasons with the Flames, Huberdeau has194 points (65 goals, 129 assists) in 291 regular-season games. He was acquired by Calgary in a trade with the Florida Panthers on July 22, 2022 which sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida.

Selected by the Florida Panthers in the first round (No. 3) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Huberdeau has 807 points (263 goals, 544 assists) in 962 regular-season games for the Panthers and Flames and 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Flames (23-27-6) are seventh in the Pacific Division, 11 points behind the Anaheim Ducks for third place. Their next game is at the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 26 following the Olympic break.