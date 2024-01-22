Rookie Watch: Top 6 face-off win leaders

Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks: The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft skated Monday for the first time since fracturing his jaw Jan. 5, but remains 5-7 weeks away from returning to the lineup. Despite missing the past seven games, Bedard still ranks fifth in face-off wins (134) and in defensive zone wins (44). He continues to lead all rookies in goals (15), points (33), even-strength points (25) and shots on goal (118). He leads all rookie forwards in average ice time (19:04) and points-per game (0.85; minimum five games).

On Jan. 4, Bedard was named to the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Chicago coach Luke Richardson said he was unsure if Bedard would attend the All-Star Weekend festivities if he's unable to play. That would be four weeks from his injury.

"He's not allowed to take slap shots, so he's not allowed to really clench right now," Richardson said. "If they see that, they may pull a rug out from under him. But I think he's just eager and it'll be good for him to get moving."