Rookie Watch: Top 6 face-off win leaders

Beecher of Bruins ranks 1st, Bedard of Blackhawks 5th despite jaw injury

1-21 John Beecher BOS rookie watch

© David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2023-24 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, the top six face-off wins leaders among NHL rookies (minimum 200 taken; players ranked according to total face-off wins):

John Beecher, C, Boston Bruins: Beecher still makes this this list despite begin assigned to Providence of the American Hockey League on Saturday because, when in the Bruins lineup, he was a force in the face-off circle for 39 games. He ranks first among NHL rookies with 208 face-off wins and a winning percentage of 53.9 percent (386 total face-offs). The No. 30 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft is tied for seventh among rookie centers with five goals and 11th with seven points. He is first among rookies in neutral-zone face-off wins (76) and defensive-zone face-off wins (123), and the 22-year-old ranks seventh among rookies with 60 hits. He averaged 10:20 in ice time.

BOS@FLA: Beecher makes a nice move and tucks in the puck

Marco Rossi, C, Minnesota Wild: The No. 9 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft ranks first among rookies in face-offs taken (407) and second in face-off wins (178) and offensive zone wins (65) and is tied for second in face-off winning percentage (43.7). The 22-year-old is second among rookies with 13 goals and 26 points in 45 games. He leads NHL rookies in penalties drawn (20), ranks second in neutral zone face-off wins (69), fourth in defensive zone face-offs wins (44), and is tied for fifth in takeaways (18).

Adam Fantilli, F, Columbus Blue Jackets: The No. 3 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft has been effective in all areas of the ice. He ranks third among rookies with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) and is tied for second with 23 even-strength points (10 goals) in 45 games. He's third in face-off wins (171), first in offensive-zone face-off wins (70) and first in power-play face-off wins (16). Fantilli averages 15:49 of ice time and is second among NHL centers in blocked shots (22), tied for sixth in hits (40) and tied for seventh in takeaways (14).

CBJ@BUF: Fantilli, Danforth team up for a slick goal in 2nd

Logan Cooley, C, Arizona Coyotes: The 19-year-old, who can play wing or center, ranks fourth in face-off wins (144) and face-offs taken (348). Selected No. 3 in the 2022 NHL Draft, Cooley is tied for third among rookies with 17 assists, eighth in points (21), second in power-play points (10) and second in penalties drawn (18). He is averaging 16:10 of ice time playing left wing with center Nick Bjugstad and Dylan Guenther. Cooley is second among rookies in defensive-zone face-off wins (48), fourth at even-strength (136) and fourth on the power play (eight).

Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks: The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft skated Monday for the first time since fracturing his jaw Jan. 5, but remains 5-7 weeks away from returning to the lineup. Despite missing the past seven games, Bedard still ranks fifth in face-off wins (134) and in defensive zone wins (44). He continues to lead all rookies in goals (15), points (33), even-strength points (25) and shots on goal (118). He leads all rookie forwards in average ice time (19:04) and points-per game (0.85; minimum five games).

On Jan. 4, Bedard was named to the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Chicago coach Luke Richardson said he was unsure if Bedard would attend the All-Star Weekend festivities if he's unable to play. That would be four weeks from his injury. 

"He's not allowed to take slap shots, so he's not allowed to really clench right now," Richardson said. "If they see that, they may pull a rug out from under him. But I think he's just eager and it'll be good for him to get moving."

WPG@CHI: Bedard lasers puck in from slot to end game in OT

Dmitri Voronkov, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets: Voronkov is sixth among rookies with 121 face-off wins and fifth in face-off winning percentage (43.1). A fourth-round selection (No. 114) in the 2019 NHL Draft, Voronkov is tied for seventh among NHL rookies with 13 assists and sixth with 22 points (nine goals) in 39 games. The 23-year-old (6-5, 240) is tied for fourth with 19 even-strength points (seven goals) and 18th with 36 hits. He's averaging 13:19 of ice time and has a plus-4 rating. Columbus controls 50.8 percent of all shots attempted at 5-on-5 when Voronkov is on the ice.

Latest News

Color of Hockey Sticks Together inspiring underserved kids around globe

Color of Hockey: Sticks Together inspiring underserved kids around globe
New York Rangers Anaheim Ducks game recap January 21

Rangers score 4 straight in 3rd period, rally past Ducks
Dallas Stars New York Islanders game recap January 21

Islanders win Roy's debut as coach, defeat Stars in OT
Tampa Bay Lightning Detroit Red Wings game recap January 21

Lyon, Red Wings hang on, end Lightning winning streak at 5
Minnesota Wild Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 21

Kaprizov hat trick helps Wild defeat Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes celebrate NASCAR day

Hurricanes celebrate NASCAR day against Wild
Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 21

Stutzle scores twice, Senators rally past Flyers
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Flyers Zamula scores strange goal with no one looking

Flyers defenseman Zamula scores strange goal with no one watching
Islanders say Patrick Roy already making impact as new coach

Islanders take responsibility, say Roy already making impact as new coach
NHL Buzz news and notes January 21

NHL Buzz: Foligno practices, could play for Blackhawks at Canucks
winner of 2024 NHL All-Star Skills debated by NHL writers

Winner of All-Star Skills debated by NHL.com writers
NHL On Tap news and notes January 21

NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Lightning in key division showdown
NHL betting odds for January 21 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 21
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL EDGE Devils Colin Miller reaches hardest shot speed in 3 seasons

NHL EDGE stats: Miller reaches hardest shot speed in 3 seasons
Boston Bruins having fun on 4 game winning streak

Bruins ‘having fun,’ learning lessons while climbing back near the top of NHL standings
NHL Morning Skate for January 21

NHL Morning Skate for January 21