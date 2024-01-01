Rookie Watch: Faber, Nemec leading way in time on ice

Connor Bedard, F, Chicago Blackhawks: The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is sixth in rookie ice time and the only first-year NHL forward on this list to top 19 minutes per game (19:31) in 36 games. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise with the way he's taking the League by storm as an 18-year-old top-line center. Bedard (5-10, 185) leads all rookies in goals (15), assists (18), points (33), shots on goal (115), even-strength points (25) and game-winning goals (two). He recently became the youngest player in Blackhawks history (18 years, 163 days) to score an overtime goal when he connected at 2:51 of the extra period in a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 27. He also leads all rookies in average time on ice per shift (1:01) and on the power play (3:39).

"He's been fun to watch, and he's been better than we probably anticipated, not only an ambassador on the ice, he's been tremendous off the ice for an 18-year-old man," Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky told Bally Sports Midwest. "I'm happy for him. He's got the right coach in Luke Richardson, the right organization. But I couldn't do what he did [when he scored a "Michigan"-style goal on Dec. 23]. That just wasn't in my repertoire. 'Hullie' [Brett Hull] could do it. I could never do what [Bedard] did. My daughter Emma is with me and she goes, 'Dad, did you ever do that?' I said, 'No, I could never do that.'"