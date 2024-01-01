Rookie Watch: Faber, Nemec leading way in time on ice

Defensemen eating up minutes for Wild, Devils

1-1 Rookie Watch Faber Nemec

© Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2023-24 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, a look at the top six rookie skaters averaging the most time on ice (minimum 14 games):

Brock Faber, D, Minnesota Wild: A second-round pick (No. 45) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Faber (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) is first among rookies in average ice time (24:38), including first in average time at even strength (20:34) and second in average time shorthanded (2:49) in 35 games. The 21-year-old is one of three rookies averaging at least 20 minutes per game this season. Faber is third among rookie defensemen with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) and second in blocked shots (61). Minnesota controls 49.2 percent of the 5-on-5 shot attempts when he's on the ice. Faber, who is usually paired with Jake Middleton, has four points (one goal, three assists) and a plus-4 rating in his past seven games.

MTL@MIN: Faber rips in a laser shot to give the Wild the lead

Simon Nemec, D, New Jersey Devils: The 19-year-old has been a workhorse since making his NHL debut on Dec. 1, ranking second among rookies in average ice time (20:51), while earning minutes on the power play (1:05 per game) and penalty kill (1:06 per game) in 14 games. Nemec (6-1, 190), chosen No. 2 in the 2022 NHL Draft, has five points (one goal, four assists) and the Devils control 55.5 of the 5-on-5 shot attempts when he's on the ice.

NJD@SEA: Nemec fires home shot from slot for career first

Kevin Korchinski, D, Chicago Blackhawks: The 19-year-old is third among NHL rookies in average ice time in 30 games (20:00). Selected No. 7 in the 2022 NHL Draft, Korchinski (6-1, 185) is finally getting his chance after three full seasons with Seattle of the Western Hockey League. The 19-year-old would have been a top option for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship but his exceptional play for the Blackhawks changed all that. He's third in takeaways (11) and tied for fourth in blocked shots (39) among rookie defensemen and is one of four rookie defensemen to average more than two minutes (2:05) of ice time on the power play.

Luke Hughes, D, New Jersey Devils: Hughes (6-2, 184), selected No. 4 in the 2021 NHL Draft, ranks fourth in average ice time among rookies (19:59). He is tied for fourth among NHL rookies in assists (14), fourth in points (21), and tied for first in power-play goals (three) in 35 games. Devils coach Lindy Ruff has had the 20-year-old left-hand shot among his top four all season, most recently alongside John Marino. Hughes can play either right point or left point, so that versatility gives the coaching staff flexibility. He is first among NHL rookie defensemen in takeaways (17) and is 6-for-17 (35.3 percent, ranked fourth) in shooting percentage from mid-range or the high slot area, per NHL Edge. That's well above the League average (7.9 percent). New Jersey controls 57.4 percent of the 5-on-5 shot attempts when Hughes is on the ice, tops among all NHL rookies (minimum 10 games).

CBJ@NJD: Hughes goes coast to coast, ties game late in 3rd

Jackson LaCombe, D, Anaheim Ducks: The 22-year-old (6-2, 205), selected in the second round (No. 39) of the 2019 NHL Draft, ranks fifth among rookies in average ice time (19:35) in 34 games. LaCombe is a defensive defenseman, evidenced by the fact he has just four assists and 33 shots on goal this season, but is first among all rookies with 62 blocked shots, second among rookie defensemen with 13 takeaways, and eighth with 26 hits. He's also first among all NHL rookies in average ice time while shorthanded (3:00).

Connor Bedard, F, Chicago Blackhawks: The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is sixth in rookie ice time and the only first-year NHL forward on this list to top 19 minutes per game (19:31) in 36 games. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise with the way he's taking the League by storm as an 18-year-old top-line center. Bedard (5-10, 185) leads all rookies in goals (15), assists (18), points (33), shots on goal (115), even-strength points (25) and game-winning goals (two). He recently became the youngest player in Blackhawks history (18 years, 163 days) to score an overtime goal when he connected at 2:51 of the extra period in a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 27. He also leads all rookies in average time on ice per shift (1:01) and on the power play (3:39).

"He's been fun to watch, and he's been better than we probably anticipated, not only an ambassador on the ice, he's been tremendous off the ice for an 18-year-old man," Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky told Bally Sports Midwest. "I'm happy for him. He's got the right coach in Luke Richardson, the right organization. But I couldn't do what he did [when he scored a "Michigan"-style goal on Dec. 23]. That just wasn't in my repertoire. 'Hullie' [Brett Hull] could do it. I could never do what [Bedard] did. My daughter Emma is with me and she goes, 'Dad, did you ever do that?' I said, 'No, I could never do that.'"

CHI@STL: Bedard pulls off 'Michigan' move to score a beauty

Latest News

NHL Morning Skate for January 1

Morning Skate for January 1
San Jose Sharks Colorado Avalanche game recap December 31

Nichushkin breaks tie late, Avalanche edge Sharks
Philadelphia Flyers Calgary Flames game recap December 31

Coleman, Gilbert help lift Flames past Flyers
Chicago Blackhawks Dallas Stars game recap December 31

Marchment gets hat trick, Stars defeat Blackhawks again
NHL betting odds for Winter Classic January 1, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 1
Color of Hockey Keivonn Woodard nominated for Emmy Award

Color of Hockey: Woodard, 10-year-old deaf player, nominated for Emmy Award
NHL national TV broadcasts January 1-7

17 games to be nationally televised this week
Montreal Canadiens Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 31

Lightning score 4 straight, rally for win against Canadiens
Edmonton Oilers Anaheim Ducks game recap December 31

Foegele's 5-point night powers Oilers past Ducks
NHL Fan Village part of Winter Classic experience

Enterprise NHL Fan Village part of 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Buffalo Sabres Ottawa Senators game recap December 31

Forsberg makes 45 saves, Senators defeat Sabres
New York Islanders Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 31

Nedeljkovic makes 37 saves, Penguins stop Islanders for 3rd straight win
Boston Bruins Detroit Red Wings game recap December 31

Frederic has 2 goals, assist in Bruins win against Red Wings
Winter Classic goalies Joey Daccord Logan Thompson excited

Daccord, Thompson pumped for opportunity to shine at 2024 Winter Classic
Steve Staios promoted by Ottawa Senators

Staios promoted to general manager, president of hockey operations by Senators
Kraken prep for Winter Classic with help from Adam Larsson shirt

Kraken roll into Winter Classic with a little help from Larsson T-shirt
Golden Knights ready to play in Winter Classic

Golden Knights say playing in Winter Classic is ‘pretty awesome’