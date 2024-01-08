Rookie Watch: Blackhawks lead NHL in games played by 1st-year players

2. Anaheim Ducks

Total games played by rookies: 143 (6 players)

Players: Forwards Leo Carlsson, Bo Groulx; defensemen Pavel Mintyukov, Jackson LaCombe, Tristan Luneau; goalie Lukas Dostal

Rookies to watch: Mintyukov (6-1, 195), chosen No. 10 in the 2022 NHL Draft, is having a very productive season, leading Ducks rookies with 16 assists and 18 points while averaging 18:18 of ice time. Carlsson (6-3, 194), the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, is expected to miss at least another month with a sprained MCL in his right knee, an injury sustained at 9:24 of the third period in a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Dec. 21. The 18-year-old is second among first-year players in points per game (0.65; minimum 10 games) and was averaging 18:03 of ice time in 23 games at the time of his injury. LaCombe (6-2, 205), selected in the second round (No. 39) of the 2019 NHL Draft, averages 19:37 in ice time and is second among NHL rookies with 64 blocked shots in 35 games. Luneau (6-1, 195), 19, was loaned to Canada for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship but didn't play because of an illness. Dostal (6-2, 188), a third-round pick (No. 85) in the 2018 NHL Draft, has had some great moments, including a Ducks-record 55 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 3. The 23-year-old is 6-8-1 with a .901 save percentage in 16 games (14 starts).