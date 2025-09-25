Sept. 24: NHL Preseason Roundup

Ehlers makes Hurricanes debut; Tarasov stops 47 shots for Panthers

preseasonroundup_flacar_ehlers

© Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Nikolaj Ehlers made his debut for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, who signed a six-year, $51 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) as a free agent on July 3, was minus-3 and had four shots in 17:00 of ice time.

Daniil Tarasov made 47 saves for the Panthers (1-2-0). Ben Harpur and Mike Benning, who signed a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Aug. 14, each had a goal and an assist.

Ryan Suzuki and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for the Hurricanes (0-2-0). Frederik Andersen stopped all eight shots he faced before being replaced by Amir Miftakhov, who allowed three goals on seven shots in the third period.

Suzuki gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 10:07 of the first period, redirecting Mike Reilly's shot from the left point.

Kotkaniemi made it 2-0 at 16:20. Following a turnover by Florida below its own goal line, Kotkaniemi took a short pass from Andrei Svechnikov and scored under the glove of Tarasov from the right hash marks.

Harpur, who is attending camp on a professional tryout agreement, cut it to 2-1 at 3:56 of the third period. He scored through a screen with a shot from the right point.

Noah Gregor, who is also attending camp on a PTO, tied it 2-2 at 16:02. He poked the puck away from Miftakhov behind the net, skated out front, and took a pass from Gracyn Sawchyn before quickly scoring into the open cage.

Benning then gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead at 17:19, and Jack Studnicka shot into an empty net at 19:22 for the 4-2 final.

Panthers at Hurricanes | Recap

Blue Jackets 4, Penguins 1: Yegor Chinakhov and Dante Fabbro each had a goal and an assist, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Jake Christiansen and Kent Johnson also scored, and Zach Werenski had two assists for the Blue Jackets (2-2-0). Jet Greaves made 24 saves.

Zach Gallant scored for the Penguins (0-1-1). Arturs Silovs stopped 12 of 14 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Filip Larsson, who made eight saves.

Gallant put the Penguins up 1-0 at 9:45 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Chinakhov tied it 1-1 at 17:24. He took a feed from Werenski and scored with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Christiansen gave Columbus a 2-1 lead at 4:53 of the second period with a power-play goal.

Johnson made it 3-1 during a 5-on-3 power play at 11:12 of the third period. With Boone Jenner providing a screen in front, Johnson beat Larsson with a wrist shot from just above the top of the left circle.

Fabbro scored a short-handed empty-net goal at 16:56 for the 4-1 final.

Penguins at Blue Jackets | Recap

Latest News

Blue Jackets season preview: Coyle, Wood could help contend for playoffs

Avalanche season preview: Healthy Landeskog can aid success in Central Division

NHL Status Report: Hague out 4-6 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury

NHL/NHLPA Player Orientation Program setting future players on right path

McDavid, Draisaitl expected to open season on same line for Oilers

NHL Status Report: Ovechkin skates in noncontact jersey before Capitals practice

Sept. 23: NHL Preseason Roundup

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Blackhawks season preview: Eyeing progress from youthful core

Fantasy spin on NHL training camps for 2025-26

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Mailbag: Necas' future with Avalanche; potential sleeper destination for Crosby 

Hurricanes season preview: Ehlers, revamped defense key to next step in playoffs

Fantasy hockey forward, defenseman point projections

Demidov, Leonard, Schaefer lead fertile rookie harvest

Xhekaj’s mother tears up after Canadiens forward scores in preseason game

Rangers to honor Giacomin with helmet sticker

Ovechkin takes shift at grocery store, surprises kids with new cereal