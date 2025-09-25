Sept. 24: NHL Preseason Roundup

Nikolaj Ehlers made his debut for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, who signed a six-year, $51 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) as a free agent on July 3, was minus-3 and had four shots in 17:00 of ice time.

Daniil Tarasov made 47 saves for the Panthers (1-2-0). Ben Harpur and Mike Benning, who signed a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Aug. 14, each had a goal and an assist.

Ryan Suzuki and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for the Hurricanes (0-2-0). Frederik Andersen stopped all eight shots he faced before being replaced by Amir Miftakhov, who allowed three goals on seven shots in the third period.

Suzuki gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 10:07 of the first period, redirecting Mike Reilly's shot from the left point.

Kotkaniemi made it 2-0 at 16:20. Following a turnover by Florida below its own goal line, Kotkaniemi took a short pass from Andrei Svechnikov and scored under the glove of Tarasov from the right hash marks.

Harpur, who is attending camp on a professional tryout agreement, cut it to 2-1 at 3:56 of the third period. He scored through a screen with a shot from the right point.

Noah Gregor, who is also attending camp on a PTO, tied it 2-2 at 16:02. He poked the puck away from Miftakhov behind the net, skated out front, and took a pass from Gracyn Sawchyn before quickly scoring into the open cage.

Benning then gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead at 17:19, and Jack Studnicka shot into an empty net at 19:22 for the 4-2 final.