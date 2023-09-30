Latest News

Hockeyville: Mi'kmaq First Nation welcomes NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Conor Timmins out for Maple Leafs

Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with fractured finger

Foligno signs 4-year contract with Wild

Robertson brothers host clinic for military kids

Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st with Ottawa

Peter Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting

New York Rangers 2023-24 Season Preview

Nashville Predators 2023-24 season preview

Eiserman could be 1st pick of 2024 NHL Draft 

Players signed to tryout deals for NHL camps

nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

Young Pittsburgh Penguins fan gets puck from Sidney Crosby

Alex Ovechkin tutoring Capitals rookie Ivan Miroshnichenko

Bedard impresses Blackhawks in preseason debut

NHL preseason roundup September 28

nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Preseason roundup: Skinner scores twice, Sabres rally

Benson gets game-winner for Buffalo; Laine scores twice for Blue Jackets

Jeff Skinner scored twice for the Buffalo Sabres, who rallied for a 4-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday.

Zach Benson had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Okposo had three assists in his preseason debut for Buffalo, which trailed 3-0. Devon Levi made 26 saves.

Patrik Laine scored his first two goals of the preseason, and Emil Bemstrom had two assists for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves.

Skinner got the Sabres to within 3-1 at 10:28 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal during a scramble in front of the net.

Henri Jokiharju cut it 3-2 at 2:03 of the third period before Skinner scored another power-play goal at 9:20 to tie it 3-3.

Benson, who was the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, put Buffalo ahead 4-3 with his own power-play goal at 14:14.

Laine gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 12:02 of the first period on a wrist shot from the slot.

Justin Danforth extended the lead to 2-0 at 15:50, scoring off a pass from Kent Johnson from behind the net.

Laine scored 23 seconds into the second period to make it 3-0.