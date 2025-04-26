NHL Playoffs Buzz: Protas could return for Capitals in Game 4

Washington Capitals

Aliaksei Protas could return to the Capitals lineup for Game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MNMT, MAX).

The Capitals lead the Eastern Conference First Round best-of-7 series 2-1.

Protas, a forward, hasn't played since April 4, when he sustained a skate cut on his left foot against the Chicago Blackhawks. He missed the last six games of the regular season and the first three games of this series.

However, Protas has skated with the Capitals the past two days in Montreal, including taking contact in their optional practice Saturday.

"Yeah, I mean, he's full go in practice so we'll just see tomorrow," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "Everything is looking good. He's out there taking contact. So, we'll just see tomorrow."

Protas was third on Washington during the regular season with an NHL career-high 30 goals. He was also tied for third in points with Pierre-Luc Dubois after getting an NHL career-high 66 in 76 games.

The Capitals have used the same lineup for each of the first three games in the series and it is unclear who would come out of the lineup to make room for Protas. -- Dan Rosen