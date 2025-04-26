Welcome to the NHL Playoff Buzz. The postseason is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Playoffs Buzz: Protas could return for Capitals in Game 4
Defensemen Hughes, Dillon remain out for Devils; Nikishin eligible to play for Hurricanes
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Washington Capitals
Aliaksei Protas could return to the Capitals lineup for Game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MNMT, MAX).
The Capitals lead the Eastern Conference First Round best-of-7 series 2-1.
Protas, a forward, hasn't played since April 4, when he sustained a skate cut on his left foot against the Chicago Blackhawks. He missed the last six games of the regular season and the first three games of this series.
However, Protas has skated with the Capitals the past two days in Montreal, including taking contact in their optional practice Saturday.
"Yeah, I mean, he's full go in practice so we'll just see tomorrow," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "Everything is looking good. He's out there taking contact. So, we'll just see tomorrow."
Protas was third on Washington during the regular season with an NHL career-high 30 goals. He was also tied for third in points with Pierre-Luc Dubois after getting an NHL career-high 66 in 76 games.
The Capitals have used the same lineup for each of the first three games in the series and it is unclear who would come out of the lineup to make room for Protas. -- Dan Rosen
New Jersey Devils
Defensemen Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon each will miss his third straight game when the Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Prudential Center on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, SN360, TVAS).
Each sustained an undisclosed injury sustained in Game 1 of the series.
"Luke and Dillon still haven't skated, so they'll be out [Sunday]," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said on Saturday.
Dillon was pushed awkwardly to the ice by Hurricanes forward William Carrier at 11:35 of the second period of the 4-1 loss last Sunday and did not return; Hughes left the game at 8:36 of the third after taking a hit to the shoulder and he also left for the locker room, but did return at 15:32.
New Jersey also could be without Johnathan Kovacevic (undisclosed) after the defenseman did not play following the first period of a 3-2 double-overtime win against Carolina on Friday. -- Mike G. Morreale
Carolina Hurricanes
Alexander Nikishin is eligible to play for the Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The 23-year-old defenseman signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on April 11 and Carolina officially registered his contract for this season on Saturday.
Nikishin had 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League this season as team captain. He was second among KHL defensemen in goals and game-winning goals (four), and third in points. He had three points (two goals, one assist) in four KHL playoff games.
Selected by the Hurricanes in the third round (No. 69) of the 2020 NHL Draft, he has been one of the top defenseman in the KHL the past three seasons.
"We had agreed with his agents to keep the options open for Alex to potentially play a game in Chicago (of the American Hockey League) at some point. But with their season now over, it makes sense to officially register an NHL contract for him, and we are excited for his future with the team."
Carolina leads New Jersey, 2-1 in their best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round series with Game 4 on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, SN360, TVAS).
Minnesota Wild
Marcus Johansson will not play in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS) because of a lower-body injury.
The second-line forward will be replaced by Vinnie Hinostroza, who is making his 2025 playoffs debut.
Johansson sustained an injury on a hit by Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague in the third period of a 5-2 victory by the Wild in Game 3. He has one assist, a minus-1 rating and is averaging 13:56 in the first three games of the series.
He had 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 72 games in the regular season.
Hinostroza had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 38 regular-season games for the Wild and Nashville Predators, all but two assists coming after he was claimed off waivers by the Wild on Feb. 5.
He has two assists in eight career playoffs games, but has not appeared in the postseason since 2020 with the Arizona Coyotes.
Marcus Foligno will play in Johansson's spot on the second line and Hinostroza on the third line.
The Wild lead the best-of-7 series 2-1. -- Shawn Roarke