Kings score 6 in shutout of Blackhawks

Spencer Knight made 26 saves for the Blackhawks (12-10-6), who won 2-1 against the Kings here on Thursday.

“I think if we score early, it could be a different game,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “If we scored on our power play (0-for-3), could be a different game. Because we were fine, and then momentum matters, and they got the momentum and we just couldn’t grab it back.”

The Kings, who scored three or more goals in two of their previous seven games, struck for three goals in the second period.

“It was an off night from the start,” Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy said. “We outplayed them the first period and a bit, and it went completely opposite. Unfortunate that we let it get to that point.”

Warren Foegele made it 1-0 at 1:55 with a one-timer from the top of the slot off a pass by Trevor Moore.

“‘Foegs’ getting that first one, it was kind of like a sigh of relief, like, ‘We got the lead here, let’s just play now,’” Clarke said.

Andrei Kuzmenko pushed it to 2-0 on the power play at 16:38. He took a pass from Kevin Fiala to the left of the crease and had his shot stopped by Knight before the puck bounced off the goalie’s arm and then his shoulder as he was falling inside the net.

It was Los Angeles’ third power-play goal in the past 12 games (3-for-37).

“Sometimes they just go in, to be honest with you,” Clarke said. “I feel like there’s been looks around the net recently that just haven’t gone in, and it’s frustrating. And then, collectively, maybe we were gripping the stick a little too tight. But tonight, we were just finding the back of the net, finding each other in the offensive zone.”