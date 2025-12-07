Kane breaks tie late in 3rd, Red Wings rally to top Kraken

Emmitt Finnie, Copp and James van Riemsdyk each scored, and Simon Edvinsson had two assists for the Red Wings (15-11-3), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games. John Gibson made 24 saves.

“I liked our start, I thought we got out of the gate OK against a team that was going to be desperate,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “The game played out as I thought. I thought it would be close-checking. [I was] a little disappointed in our D-zone coverage in the second, but we certainly cleaned it up in the third.”

Adam Larsson had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Montour and Chandler Stephenson scored for the Kraken (11-9-6), who have lost five straight (0-4-1). Daccord, who was pulled in the second period of a 9-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, made 21 saves.

“I thought it was a good game. I thought our guys competed,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “We played hard, and it was a game, I guess you could say, that could have went either way. We had plenty of chances, we threw plenty of pucks at the net. We've been doing that a lot better lately. I was real happy with our compete level tonight.”

Finnie made it 1-0 with a power-play goal at 7:06 of the first period, one-timing Nate Danielson’s cross-slot feed past Daccord’s glove from the right face-off circle.

“We talked about having a really good start, and then [we did a good job] drawing a penalty and converting on the power play,” Copp said. “The power play has been pretty good. It’s been huge for us in terms of getting momentum for the team and obviously producing as well.”

Montour tied it 1-1 off a rush at 16:16. He took Jordan Eberle’s drop pass at the offensive blue line, used Eberle as a moving screen and sent a shot in off the inside of the left post from the top of the right circle.

“We have a tough time scoring goals,” Montour said. “It’s not that we can’t score goals, it’s just not going in or we’re not getting enough to the net or making it hard on their goalie, making it hard on the D. So the best way to kind of get out of that is to shoot more pucks at the net, and we’re trying to get them there.”

Copp regained a 2-1 lead for the Red Wings at 5:10 of the second period by jamming a puck loose at the side of the net as Daccord tried to cover it. Daccord then twisted in an attempt to make a save and kicked the puck over the line. It was initially ruled no goal, but an official video review confirmed the puck completely crossed the goal line.

“I was kind of blocked from seeing it,” Copp said. “[DeBrincat] said it right away, though. It was kind of a weird shift after that, but he was pretty convinced it was going to be a goal.”