Oilers score 4 in 1st, cruise to win against Jets

Draisaitl, Bouchard, McDavid each has 2 points in victory

Jets at Oilers | Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the first period on the way to a 6-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist, and Connor McDavid had two assists for the Oilers (13-11-5), who have won three of their past four. Stuart Skinner made 19 saves.

Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Koepke scored for the Jets (14-13-1), who have lost three of their past four (1-2-1). Eric Comrie allowed four goals on 16 shots before being pulled after the first period, and Thomas Milic made 10 saves in relief.

Winnipeg was coming off a 4-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 3:00 of the first period when he scored from the low slot on the rebound of McDavid’s shot.

Draisaitl made it 2-0 on a breakaway at 4:37, taking a stretch pass from Bouchard and finishing with a backhand.

Matt Savoie pushed it to 3-0 at 7:24, putting a rebound into an open net after a high shot by Mattias Ekholm bounced off Comrie’s left shoulder.

Bouchard then extended the margin to 4-0 on the power play at 13:31. He scored into an open net with a one-timer from the point off a Draisaitl feed with Comrie having lost his footing.

Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 16-5 in the first.

Curtis Lazar made it 5-0 at 2:42 of the second period. He beat Milic with a wrist shot from above the left hash marks off Mattias Janmark’s pass up the slot.

Jets center Mark Scheifele had a goal overturned at 13:09 after the Oilers challenged for offside.

Vilardi brought Winnipeg within 5-1 at 4:12 of the third period, scoring at the right post off a backdoor pass from Scheifele.

David Tomasek then increased the lead to 6-1 at 13:29, scoring from the low slot to the stick side off a pass out of the corner by Trent Frederic.

Koepke scored on a wraparound at the right post at 15:25 for the 6-2 final.

