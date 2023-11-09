NHL On Tap: Surging Canucks take point, winning streak on road at Senators

Thursday games

New York Islanders at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; MSGN, NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE)

Jeremy Swayman (6-0-0, 1.49 GAA, .952 save percentage, one shutout) can become the second Bruins goalie to start a season 7-0-0, joining Tim Thomas, who won his first seven games in 2010-11. Boston (10-1-1) has yet to lose in regulation at home (5-0-1). Noah Dobson is tied for sixth in the NHL among defenseman and leads the Islanders (5-3-3) with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 11 games. This is just the fourth road game of the season for New York (2-1-0), which did not allow a goal in the past two.

Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, TSN2, RDS)

The Canadiens (5-5-2) look to end a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) in this Original Six matchup. The Red Wings (7-5-1) had won two of three before losing 5-3 at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Detroit forward J.T. Compher has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past four games, including an assist Tuesday. Sean Monahan has six points (four goals, two assists) during a six-game point streak, including an assist in Montreal's 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, MSG)

Goalie Louis Domingue will start for the Rangers with Igor Shesterkin (minor soreness) and Jonathan Quick (upper body) each day to day. Domingue, goalie Dylan Garand and defenseman Connor Mackey were recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Wednesday. Artemi Panarin has a season-opening 12-game point streak (seven goals, 13 assists) for the Rangers (9-2-1), who have an eight-game point streak (7-0-1). Matt Boldy has assists in three straight games (four points), including one in the Wild's 4-2 win at the Islanders on Tuesday, since he returned to Minnesota (5-5-2) from an upper-body injury that caused him to miss seven games.

Vancouver Canucks at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNP, TSN5)

Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek has 10 assists during a seven-game point streak and goalie Thatcher Demko has won six in a row, one short of his NHL career high set in 2021-22. Ottawa is averaging 4.00 goals per game, third in the NHL behind Vancouver (4.50) and the Los Angeles Kings (4.25).

Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NBCSCH, TVAS-D)

Tampa Bay (6-3-4) is 5-1-4 in its past 10 games. Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL with 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 13 games. Connor Bedard has three goals in five games for Chicago (4-7-0). His three-game goal streak ended in a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Forward Corey Perry plays his first game against the Lightning since they traded him to the Blackhawks on June 29. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract the next day.

Dallas Stars at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Pavelski is one point from tying Pat LaFontaine (1,013) for ninth in NHL history among United States-born players and needs one goal to tie Theo Fleury (455) for third among players selected in the seventh round or later in the NHL Draft. He was an eighth-round pick (No. 205) of the Sharks in 2003. Blue Jackets rookie forward Dmitri Voronkov has four points (two goals, two assists) in his first six NHL games.

Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW)

Arizona (6-5-1) begins a five-game road trip following a 4-3 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3) on Tuesday and has at least one point in four of its past five games (3-1-1). Coyotes forward Clayton Keller has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 12 games. St. Louis (5-5-1) is playing the last of a four-game homestand. Forward Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 11 games.

Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSO)

The Jets (6-4-2) open a five-game homestand and go for their third straight win after ending a three-game road trip at the Blues. Forward Alex Iafallo had four assists Tuesday and has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past three games. The Predators (5-7-0) lost 4-2 at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, allowing three goals in the third period. Winnipeg is the last stop on a five-game swing for Nashville, which has lost three of four (1-3-0).

Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, ALT, TVAS)

Shane Wright could make his season debut for Seattle (4-6-3). The No. 4 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft was recalled along with forward Ryan Winterton from Coachella Valley of the AHL on Wednesday after forward Jordan Eberle reportedly was cut from a skate blade on the upper part of his leg. Colorado (8-3-0) defeated the New Jersey 6-3 on Tuesday. Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist and has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 11 games.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSW, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1)

The Penguins (5-6-0) look to sweep a three-game California road trip. Goalie Tristan Jarry is day to day after a collision with Adam Henrique with 1:36 remaining in the second period of Pittsburgh's 2-0 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Magnus Hellberg completed the shutout in relief. The Kings (8-2-2) are home after winning their seventh straight road game, 4-1 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. Los Angeles has won four in a row and six of its past seven. Kings forward Adrian Kempe has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is on a six-game point streak (three goals, four assists).

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW)

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl will play his 650th NHL game and the native of Cologne, Germany is two goals from tying Petr Klima (313) for 40th in League history among players born outside North America. Teammate Evander Kane has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five games. Sharks forward Anthony Duclair has consecutive multipoint games for the first time since Jan. 14-15, 2022.