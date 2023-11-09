NHL On Tap: Surging Canucks take point, winning streak on road at Senators

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Thursday.
Canucks try to extend win, point streak
The Vancouver Canucks take a four-game winning streak and eight-game point streak on the road when they face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNP, TSN5). Vancouver (9-2-1) is 7-0-1 during the point streak, its longest since 2021-22, after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 at Rogers Arena on Monday. The Canucks appear to be equally comfortable on the road, where they have won three straight games, including a 10-1 victory at the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 2. Quinn Hughes has led the way with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in his past five games, including a goal and three assists against the Oilers. Brock Boeser scored two goals and has four in his past five games. Claude Giroux has a five-game point streak (four goals, five assists) for Ottawa (5-6-0). He had two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. -- William Douglas, staff writer
Jenner, Pavelski look to extend strong starts
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner and Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski will try to continue their early-season production when the Blue Jackets host the Stars at Nationwide Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Jenner leads Columbus with six goals through 12 games after scoring an NHL career-high 26 goals in 68 games last season. Pavelski hasn't slowed down in his 18th NHL season. The 39-year-old is tied with Roope Hintz for the Stars lead with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 11 games. Dallas (7-3-1) begins a three-game road trip following its first set of consecutive losses this season, against Vancouver (2-0) on Saturday and the Boston Bruins (3-2) on Monday. The Blue Jackets (4-5-3) have one win in their past seven games (1-3-3) after going 3-2-0 in their first five. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer
Oilers desperate for win in San Jose
The Edmonton Oilers (2-8-1) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they play the San Jose Sharks (1-10-1) at SAP Center (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW), the second of a three-game road trip. Edmonton has lost seven of eight (1-6-1) and is seventh in the Pacific Division, two points ahead of San Jose, which won its first game of the season Tuesday, 2-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers on home ice. Edmonton was pegged to be a Stanley Cup contender and not near the bottom of the NHL standings. Goaltending has been an issue. The Oilers waived goalie Jack Campbell, assigned him to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and called up goalie Calvin Pickard to take Campbell's place on the roster. Pickard, 31, is 2-2-0 with a 2.03 goals-against average and .939 save percentage in four AHL games. The Sharks lost their first 11 games (0-10-1), including 10-1 to the Canucks and 10-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, prior to defeating the Flyers. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer