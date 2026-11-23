Kaprizov, Wild still streaking

Kirill Kaprizov can set a Minnesota Wild record and extend his point streak to 15 games when they face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center (10 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NBCSCA, SN360, SN). The Minnesota forward has 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) on a 14-game point streak and 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 25 games this season and can break a tie with himself, when he had a 14-game streak in the 2022-23 season. The Wild (17-3-5) are on a 14-game point streak as well (11-0-3) and have not lost in regulation since Oct. 22. They can set the record for the longest point streak in franchise history. Minnesota defenseman Quinn Hughes will miss his second straight game after sustaining an undisclosed injury in a 4-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The Sharks (11-12-2) are led by Macklin Celebrini, who has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 23 games. San Jose has won three of four and it 4-1-1 in its past six games.