There are seven games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and three in Canada. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, Wild seek to extend point streaks to 15
Larkin to make Canadiens debut; McKenna-Schaefer go head-to-head
© Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kaprizov, Wild still streaking
Kirill Kaprizov can set a Minnesota Wild record and extend his point streak to 15 games when they face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center (10 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NBCSCA, SN360, SN). The Minnesota forward has 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) on a 14-game point streak and 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 25 games this season and can break a tie with himself, when he had a 14-game streak in the 2022-23 season. The Wild (17-3-5) are on a 14-game point streak as well (11-0-3) and have not lost in regulation since Oct. 22. They can set the record for the longest point streak in franchise history. Minnesota defenseman Quinn Hughes will miss his second straight game after sustaining an undisclosed injury in a 4-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The Sharks (11-12-2) are led by Macklin Celebrini, who has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 23 games. San Jose has won three of four and it 4-1-1 in its past six games.
Larkin to debut for Canadiens
Dylan Larkin will make his Montreal Canadiens debut when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Bell Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, ABTV). It comes one day after he was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in a blockbuster trade. Larkin, along with two draft picks, was acquired from Detroit on Sunday for forward Kirby Dach, forward prospect Michael Hage, goalie Sam Montembeault and four draft picks, including two first-rounders. Larkin, who had asked for a trade in the offseason, has not played since Oct. 26 after informing the Red Wings three days later that he would not play for them and was subsequently suspended by the team. Larkin was on the ice for the morning skate with the Canadiens (14-6-4). The Kings (7-12-2) are playing the fourth game of a five-game road trip.
Looking out for No. 1
Four No. 1 picks will be playing when the New York Islanders host the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN). Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (2025 NHL Draft) will go up against Maple Leafs forwards Gavin McKenna (2026 NHL Draft), @Auston Math (2016 NHL Draft) and John Tavares (2009 NHL Draft). Schaefer has 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 22 games in his second NHL season. The 19-year-old won the Calder Trophy voted as the best rookie in the League last season. The Islanders (11-6-5) have won four of five and are 4-0-3 in their past seven games. McKenna has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 25 games for the Maple Leafs (8-14-3), who are looking to end a nine-game losing streak (0-8-1).
Indoors this time
The Utah Mammoth and Winnipeg Jets, two teams which were chosen to host outdoor games this season, will square off at Canada Life Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; SN+, Utah16, Mammoth+). The Jets lost 2-1 to the Canadiens at the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Oct. 25, and the Mammoth will host the Colorado Avalanche in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Rice-Eccles Stadium in St. Lake City on Dec. 31. Utah (12-9-3) has won two straight. Winnipeg (11-9-4) is 7-1-1 in its past nine games.
Streaking Senators
The Ottawa Senators look to keep rolling when they host the Calgary Flames at Canadian Tire Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; SN+). Ottawa (15-6-3) enters the game on an eight-game point streak (6-0-2), is 7-1-2 in its past 10 games, and leads the Atlantic Division. Forward Tim Stutzle is on a five-game point streak (four goals, four assists). Calgary (10-12-2) is beginning a five-game road trip.
The schedule
Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, NHLN, MSG)
Los Angeles Kings at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, ABTV)
Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; SN+)
Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN)
Utah Mammoth at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SN+, Utah16, Mammoth+)
Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken (9:40 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, Prime Video, KONG
Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NBCSCA, SN360, SN)
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